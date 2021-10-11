Mental improvements required for Silver Ferns, says coach Dame Noeline Taurua

Teenager shooter Grace Nweke starred as the Silver Ferns beat New Zealand Men in their series-opener.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taura wasn't going to be happy with just her side's second win in five outings against a men's select side.

New Zealand beat Aotearoa Men 58-47 in the first of three games in Wellington on Sunday night after trailing 18-9 early in the second quarter.

Marty Melville/Photosport Silver Ferns goal defence Karin Burger looks happy with her intercept ahead of Aotearoa Men goal shoot Jay Geldard in game one of their series in Wellington.

The introduction of teenage goal shoot Grace Nweke hugely helped turn things around, but Taurua told Sky TV there was still plenty to work on, after telling her players at the end of the first quarter they were “fart-arseing around”.

“It's great we got the win – but I think there's patterns that are shining out of the areas were we are exposed.

“I think mentally there's some areas we still need to work on.”

Taurua told Stuff late last week that some players were exposed in the 2-1 series loss to England last month, and while Nweke and the defensive duo of Kelly Jury and Karin Burger stood up, there were still concerns around the attacking trio of Maia Wilson, Te Paea Selby-Rickit and debutante Jamie Hume.

“When you get the opportunity to get out there, you've got to own the court, so I think we're still finding our way ... the individuals are, and hence the room for improvement.”

Marty Melville Silver Ferns goal shoot Grace Nweke stretches to grab a pass as Aotearoa Men's goal defence Jaryn Tainui watches on.

Taurua wants better ball retention, without choking the flow of their passing.

“I think there's a balance that we're still trying to work out, but I do think in the last 5-10 minutes of that last quarter we started to get that momentum going and hence probably more flow.”

Nweke rapidly changed the tenor of the game, with her presence and physicality enabling her to dominate the circle. She ended with 39 goals from 44 attempts as the Ferns outscored their rivals 20-10 in the final quarter.

Taurua said Nweke “took a battering underneath the post and actually stood up really well”.

“She provided us with a strong link at the back, so really pleased for her.”

Burger felt the Ferns had rectified some problems from the England series.

“I think that was a key thing for us, coming back and putting a really good performance out there, considering how our last outing was.

Marty Melville/Photosport Aotearoa Men's Nick Grimmer gets his pass blocked by Silver Ferns goal keep Kelly Jury during game on of their series in Wellington.

“With tall shooters and athletic aerial players [in the opposition] we need to create ball, and we need to play off and make it look open, so we can actually attack the ball and we did that quite well.”

Aotearoa Men captain Daniel Jefferries felt his side failed to adjust as Taurua rung the changes after the men dictated terms in the first 15 minutes.

“We probably went away from what we talked about, we didn't quite execute the plans.”

Game two is in Wellington on Monday night, with the first centre-pass at 7:10pm.

New Zealand 58 (Grace Nweke 39/44, Maia Wilson 12/21, Te Paea Selby-Rickit 5/13, Jamie Hume 2/8) beat Aotearoa Men 47 (Jay Geldard 35/36, Daniel Jefferies 6/7, Amosa Faitaua-Nanai 6/7). 1Q 9-18, HT 24-24, 3Q 38-37.