Silver Ferns pip Aotearoa Men to clinch series win in Wellington

Silver Ferns centre Maddy Gordon looks for options against the Aotearoa Men in Wellington.

The Silver Ferns are still seeking a consistent all-court display with one game to play in their series against Aotearoa Men.

The New Zealand women’s netball side clinched a series win with a 59-58 win in game two in Wellington on Monday night, despite a phenomenal shooting display from Jay Geldard.

The 2.04m goal shoot, who turns 41 on Sunday, shot 100 per cent, scoring 44 goals after missing just one attempt on Sunday.

However, a centre-pass turnover from the Aotearoa Men with 33 seconds remaining ensured the game didn’t go to extra-time as the Ferns scored their first series win in three years against the men’s select team.

READ MORE:

* Silver Ferns defender Karin Burger out to end season on a high against the men

* Australian netball greats Caitlin Bassett and Liz Ellis at odds

* Paris Lokotui ready for Silver Ferns debut against Aotearoa Men

* Mental improvements required for Silver Ferns, says coach Dame Noeline Taurua



After coming from behind to win the opening game of the series 58-47 on Sunday night, the Silver Ferns had to hold their nerve in a game which was tight throughout.

There were improved displays from captain and wing attack Gina Crampton, her replacement Shannon Saunders and centre Maddy Gordon, after goal attack Grace Nweke and defenders Kelly Jury and Karin Burger were standouts on Sunday.

Crampton’s passing was a feature in the first half before being replaced by Saunders, while Gordon, starting at centre again with fellow midcourter Sam Winders still sidelined with a lower back strain, was notably more aggressive in her defensive work.

SKY SPORT Teenager shooter Grace Nweke starred as the Silver Ferns beat New Zealand Men in their series-opener.

Nweke earned a start at goal shoot after her starring role in Sunday’s win and worked in tandem with Maia Wilson in the first half before Tiana Metuarau – back in the squad after missing game one with an adductor strain during the England series – took the goal attack bib for the start of the third quarter.

Nweke finished with 30 goals from 36 attempts while Metuarau shot 17/21.

Using the momentum of a 5-0 run midway through the first quarter, the Silver Ferns took a 17-13 lead at the end of the first 15 minutes, with Crampton’s long feeds to Nweke a highlight.

Marty Melville/photosport Aotearoa Men goal shoot Jay Geldard contests a pass with Kelly Jury of the Silver Ferns.

Aotearoa Men coach David Palamo brought Junior Pūmau Tana off the bench into wing attack for the second quarter and his presence was combined with a steadier passing game from the men’s side, in a half which featured few turnovers as they led by one at the major break.

The Silver Ferns edged ahead by one with 15 minutes to play and the result was still in the balance until the final seconds.

The final game of the series will be played in Wellington on Tuesday night.

New Zealand (Grace Nweke 30/36, Maia Wilson 12/16, Tiana Metuarau 17/21) Aotearoa Men (Jay Geldard 44/44, Daniel Jefferies 14/17). 1Q 17-13, HT 28-29, 3Q 46-45. New Zealand lead the series 2-0.