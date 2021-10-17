NZ teenage swimming star Erika Fairweather happy to be making a big splash

A stunned Erika Fairweather, 17, after breaking the New Zealand record to make the final of the women's 400m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Erika Fairweather wants to be a big name in New Zealand sport.

It’s not that the 17-year-old has let her bold showing at the Tokyo Olympics go to her head – it’s just that the freestyler wants to continue her rise up the world rankings and is prepared to accept the recognition that goes with it.

Fairweather acknowledged very few Kiwi sports fans would have known much about her before she headed to Tokyo in July, and most of those from the answer to “Who is the country’s youngest representative at the Games?”.

She rapidly changed that in Tokyo when she stormed into the women’s 400m freestyle final as the fourth- fastest qualifier, beating the national record and her personal best time by a staggering four seconds.

That put her in a final featuring US superstar Katie Ledecky, Australian sensation Ariarne Titmus and Canadian phenomenon Summer McIntosh.

Fairweather was eighth in the final and also made the semifinals of the 200m freestyle as New Zealand swimming got a major boost, with Lewis Clareburt making the final of the men’s 400m individual medley.

“I think I definitely went into the Games as a bit of an underdog, not expected to make a final, and then to get a big PB, suddenly more people are coming up to you, knowing your name, it’s a little bit weird,” Fairweather said.

SUPPLIED/LEWIS CLAREBURT New Zealand Olympic swimmers Lewis Clareburt and Zac Reid finished their stay in managed isolation after returning home from the Tokyo Olympics. Less than 24 hours later the country was in lockdown.

“I think it’s just something that I have to learn to live with; it’s not going away. I don’t want it to go away because I want to keep swimming well.

“But just blocking it out sometimes can be really beneficial for myself.”

There’s been little chance for the head girl at Kavanagh College to get carried away with her Tokyo achievements, as she still has to work her training times around the aqua-joggers and swimming lessons at the Moana Pool.

“They’re really early and really late swimming times – 4:45-6:30 in the morning and at night it’s 6:30-8:30. It’s kinda weird because you can’t come in when the public are in.”

Fairweather’s level-headedness was part of her bold showing in Tokyo, refusing to be overwhelmed by the legendary company she was keeping for the first time.

Paul Cully/Stuff Erika Fairweather's Kavanagh College schoolmates watch her compete in the 400m final at the Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s definitely a case of focusing on your own performance – it’s just another race, it’s just the same distance you always swim; you’ve just got some fast chicks in it.”

With the usual schedule for swim meets turned on its head at the Tokyo Olympics, the athletes contested the heats in the evening. Fairweather found it had advantages and disadvantages.

“It was hard, especially swimming in those semifinals and finals.

“But swimming at night in the heats also gave me the opportunity to swim in the finals, because you do generally swim faster at night. So having that probably set me up to get into a final.

“It was pretty hard [in the morning] – I was just so excited after my [400m] heat that I didn’t get a lot of sleep that night, it was a very drawn-out process which you wouldn’t normally have in your typical heats/finals on the same day.”

After her first Olympics, Fairweather said her and coach Lars Humer have “a lot to unpack and a lot to learn from”, but also have to deal with the uncertainty remaining around sporting events during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s hard at a time when we don’t know what’s happening to plan too much – we try to make them pretty broad,” said Fairweather, who looking at studying Environmental Science next year through Massey University’s distance learning programme.

Photosport Erika Fairweather prepares for the women's 400m final at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“At the moment, we’re just trying to build things up again, then early next year it may be time to qualify for international events like the Commonwealth Games or world champs that we could potentially go to.”

And Fairweather knows that despite her breakthrough performance in Tokyo, her competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will be world-class.

The 21-year-old Titmus, who won gold in the 200m and 400m freestyle and silver in the 800m, already has her eyes on more success in Birmingham while the 15-year-old McIntosh, fourth in the 200m final, is also set to be among the Kiwi’s rivals.

“It’s all changed. I’m no longer the hunter, I’m the hunted,” Titmus told the Sydney Morning Herald this week after defeating Ledecky in a memorable 400m final in Tokyo.

“And there are some young girls coming up that are really fast.”