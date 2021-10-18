Trampolinist Bronwyn Dibb aiming for gold after nervous MIQ wait

Canterbury trampolinist Bronwyn Dibb has a spring back in her step after the MIQ nearly grounded her chances at a shot at a world championship title.

She’s due to fly out to Azerbaijan in a month’s time to represent New Zealand in the women’s double mini trampoline [DMT] competititon at the Trampolining, Tumbling and DMT world championship, alongside her coach Nigel Humphreys and Olympian Dylan Schmidt. She came second in 2019 – the first New Zealander trampolinist to win a world championship medal in 21 years.

Her appearance in Europe would solidify her place in the 2022 World Games in the United States. That competition is “the Olympics” of her sport, she said.

Supplied Trampolinist Bronwyn Dibb, left, won Silver at the last World Championships in 2019.

In the first lottery as they sought MIQ places for their return to New Zealand, Humphreys got a spot, but Dibb missed out. Because of MIQ policy, rooms aren’t transferable. The duo didn’t apply for a spot together because it wasn’t appropriate for Humphreys to share a room with his young athlete, he said.

“I felt guilty. If I could have given her my spot, I would,” he said.

READ MORE:

* You can make New Zealand's praises heard afar, but you can't come home

* Why home quarantine or a sports MIQ facility could help athletes stuck in limbo

* Tokyo Olympics: Maddie Davidson selected to be first woman trampolinist to represent NZ at the Olympics



“If I was a female coach, we could have roomed together, but being a male coach and female athlete changes the dynamic. There was a feeling of helplessness regarding an athlete who desperately wants to win a world title and being denied.”

The 23-year-old is also a member of the Canterbury Farah Palmer Cup team, and a teammate floated the idea of sharing a MIQ room with them once they had returned from the Black Ferns tour. Again, MIQ policy didn’t allow this, and she was stuck.

Her final chance came last week. She was able to secure a spot, but for late December, meaning she’ll have to spend an extra month abroad following the world championships. She’s organised to stay with family north of London.

But her being away from home for so long, and the risk that poses was a concern for governing body Gymnastics New Zealand, which is funding the trip. It was another hurdle for Dibb to jump. On Friday GNZ ruled in her favour.

”A weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I can now focus on training and going to do what I’ve set to do – to go there and become a world champion,” Dibb said.

“We appreciate the hard work GNZ has done to let me go.”

William Booth/photosport Bronwyn Dibb also plays for Canterbury in the Farah Palmer Cup.

She’s also forgoing graduation from Canterbury University, and Christmas and New Year with her family, because of the MIQ delay. But the sacrifice is worth it, she said.

”It’s going to be all worth it in the end.”

It has been an “emotional roller-coaster” for both athlete and coach alike as they watched international athletes from other countries participate in trampolining competitions, and other New Zealand sports teams getting fast-tracked through MIQ.

When it became obvious they were going to struggle to get a MIQ spot Humphreys wrote to his local MP, Sports Minister Grant Robertson, and Covid response Minister Chris Hipkins. The answer was to “get in the [MIQ] queue” with other New Zealanders trying to get home, Humphreys said.

In a statement from the Ministry of Business and Innovation, which oversees MIQ, a spokesperson said for athletes to be fast-tracked through MIQ, they have to be part of a team that requires more than 20 rooms, be sponsored by a government agency, be a government priority, have time-sensitivity constraints and need to enter as a single unit.

Supplied Trampolinist Bronwyn Dibb with coach Nigel Humphreys.

That ruled out individual sport athletes like Dibb.

”It’s incredibly unfair and it shows they don’t really care about any other sports apart from our national sport of rugby,” she said.

”There’s not really much you can do about it. It’s frustrating.”

Humphreys agrees the problem is the way the Government has classed “some sports being more important than others”.

“I love rugby as much as anyone else in this country, but it’s really hard to not feel a little bit aggrieved when the likes of the All Blacks sail straight into MIQ, no questions asked,” he said.

“Other sportspeople who are just as equally ranked as [the All Blacks] are in the world in different sports, get the door shut in their face.”

Supplied Gymnastics New Zealand chief executive Tony Compier said GNZ will continue to strongly advocate to the needs of gymnastics athletes.

Gymnastics New Zealand chief executive Tony Compier said GNZ has worked actively with MIQ, “strongly advocating for the needs of gymnastic athletes” for spots and in particular individual athletes in situations such as Dibb’s.

“As a sport gymnastics does not meet the currently laid out criteria for MIQ covering group bookings where multiple individuals are travelling together, which would alleviate the situation the touring party Bronwyn is a member of is facing,” he said.

“We have fed-back through the prescribed channels the difficulties this presents for our athletes and will continue to do so at every opportunity.

“Whilst the gap between the completion of the world championships and Bronwyn’s MIQ booking is less than ideal, we will continue to work with Bronwyn, her coach and family network to provide the needed support to manage this situation.”