Courtney Duncan powers closer to third successive world championship title

Courtney Duncan is charging towards her third world championship title in a row.

New Zealand motorcross star Courtney Duncan is powering towards a third consecutive women’s world championship title following a great weekend in Spain.

In the penultimate round of the series, the 25-year-old finished first and second in the two races in Madrid to extend her lead at the top of the standings.

The Kawasaki rider finished 5.314 seconds behind the Netherlands’ Nancy van de Ven (24:46.750) in the opening race, before the roles were then reversed in race two.

Despite sustaining a crash with a couple of laps to go, the Kiwi rebounded well to clock 25:12.532 and comfortably see off the Dutchwoman by 19.304 seconds.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: No relief until at least next year for Kiwi sportspeople stranded overseas amid MIQ lottery

* Lack of MIQ space causes motocross world champion Courtney Duncan visa dramas

* WMX: Courtney Duncan clings to championship lead despite playing second fiddle to Italian Kiara Fontanesi

* WMX: Courtney Duncan back in championship lead thanks to last corner pass in Turkey



That gave Duncan and van de Ven – who has finished second in the championship the last three years – 47 points apiece from the weekend, leaving them in first (223) and third (195) positions on the overall riders’ standings, respectively.

Nestled in between them is Italian Kiara Fontanesi, who was nine points behind Duncan going into the weekend but after finishing third in both races to secure 40 points, is now 16 behind, heading into the series finale in Italy in a fortnight.