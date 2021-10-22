'A miracle': Kiwi ultrarunner on track to knock off the 'Everest' of road races for a third time

It’s been dubbed “the Mount Everest of Ultramarathons”. So it seems only right that a New Zealander is making her mark on the world’s longest running race.

Next week, Harita Davies will knock off the gruelling Self-Transcendence 3100 Mile Race for the third time – becoming only the second woman to achieve that feat.

The almost 5000km-long race is run around a single 800m block in the New York borough of Queens and must be completed within 52 days.

It was founded by Sri Chinmoy, an Indian spiritual leader and avid runner, and is only open to a small group of elite runners. Just seven are running it this year, with Davies the only woman in the field.

The 45-year-old New-York based Cantabrian and her fellow participants will, on average, complete 110 laps (nearly 100km) each day, running for up to 18 hours. That’s the equivalent of two marathons, every day, for 7½ weeks.

It’s most people’s idea of hell – but not Davies, who finds it an incredibly rewarding and “spiritual” experience.

SRI CHINMOY ULTRA RACE Kiwi runner Harita Davies completes one of her 110 daily laps of an 800-metre block in the New York borough of Queens.

Speaking to Stuff from the Big Apple during one of her three daily breaks, Davies is 46 days into her arduous journey. Yet somehow she’s full of beans.

“I’ve got about 10 more miles to do to reach 2800 miles,” Davies said on Thursday (NZT). “All being well, I’ll be breaking my record by a day. I’m really happy about that.”

Davies first completed the race in 2017, in a time of 51 days, 12 hours and 48 minutes, before repeating the trick two years later in 51 days, nine hours and 35 minutes.

Last year, the annual event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic but with the help of “supportive” friends from around the globe – including New Zealand – Davies raised the necessary funds to make it to the start line this time round.

She considers it a privilege and hopes to inspire others to take on a big challenge and find inner peace.

JOWAN GAUTHIER/Supplied Harita Davies crosses the finish line of the Self-Transcendence 3100 Mile Race in 2019 – her second successful attempt.

“There’s a big part of me that doesn’t mind going through this suffering if I can do something that is meaningful and will be inspiring for other people.”

Davies first got into running around the same time as she started practising meditation, some 26 years ago.

“I found that running and meditation complement each other so well, because they are both kind of ways to find a higher part of yourself, a deeper part of yourself.”

A long-time follower of Sri Chinmoy’s teachings, Davies became aware of the race when it started in 1997. She got the “ultra bug” after completing a 24-hour race in New Zealand that same year, followed by some 100k races and her first multi-day event in New York in 2000.

“That was something that really pushed me out of my comfort zone and was tough, but it was so rewarding,” Davies said.

“I always had in the back of my mind the 3100-mile race, which seems so ridiculously unattainable and long and crazy, but in my heart I was just intrigued by it.”

However, Davies has suffered significant health challenges, including “pretty serious endometriosis”. For five years, she was unable to run more than two miles “without getting totally exhausted”.

She had to make some big changes in her life to overcome those ailments, including leaving Aotearoa behind to settle permanently in New York.

JOWAN GAUTHIER/Supplied Next week, Harita Davies is set to complete the gruelling 52-day race for the third time – only the second woman to do so.

“When I made that change, it wasn’t so much about the location but just following my heart and doing something different,” Davies said.

“Then my health got a lot better, and I really saw the connection between happiness and good health.”

With her physical condition improved, Davies was finally able to tackle the 3100-mile race, becoming the first – and still only – Kiwi woman to finish it in 2017. Since then, she hasn’t looked back.

“It took me a long time to have the courage to attempt it. To be able to compete in this race – this is my third time doing it now – is really a miracle,” Davies said.

While every weary stride along the sidewalk inches her closer to the record books, Davies insisted that she isn’t driven by personal accolades.

“I’m not motivated by the record-breaking or the other attention. I’m motivated by trying to follow my heart and what I’m really inspired to do,” she said.

Asked whether this will be her final attempt at the daunting distance, Davies is non-committal.

“While I’m doing it, I’m really praying it’s going to be my last one!”, she joked. “And then a few days later there’s something inside you that says, ‘I want to do another one!’

“I guess there is a likelihood that I will do it again, but I’ll never tell my parents that because they were hoping that this would be the last time I do it.”

One of her big regrets is that her parents – who are long separated – were not able to fly over from New Zealand to see her cross the finish line.

“My dad watches [the live webcam of the race] all the time. He worries about me. He really didn’t want me to do this race, but at the same time when I’m doing it, he’s really proud of me,” Davies said.

He would have come out this time but for the quarantine situation in New Zealand and was there for her last two races, she added.

So how does Davies cope with the tedium of running around the same neighbourhood more than 100 times a day? Meditation and a positive mindset, she said.

“It is really challenging [running around the same block] if you think about it with your mind. I wouldn’t be able to do it without the practice of meditation and the practice of spirituality,” she added.

“[When] you think about the inner journey, the block itself actually becomes quite beautiful – because you’re seeing it in a different way.

“Everything about this race can be likened to our lives. You can choose to look at the concrete, or you can choose to look at the sky and the trees, and all the children and the people on the course. You see the sun rise, you see the sun set.

“Even when you look at a person, and you smile at you, it can be so beautiful.”