'Words can't describe it': Courtney Duncan claims third successive world title

New Zealand motocross star Courtney Duncan is a world champion once again.

The 25-year-old Kawasaki rider powered to a third successive title on Sunday (NZ time) with a strong display in the final round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship (WMX) in Italy.

“This year’s been really tough, we’ve had ups and downs along the way, it hasn’t been a smooth run,” a delighted Duncan said afterwards.

MXGP Courtne Duncan celebrates with her winner’s gold plate after again claiming the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship title.

“But I’ve made the best out of every situation, and what a feeling, man, to do it three times in a row, with the same team, the same brand is amazing. Words can’t describe it.”

After going into the Trentino event with a handy 16-point buffer over Italy’s Kiara Fontanesi, and a 28-point cushion over third-placed Dutchwoman Nancy van de Ven, the Kiwi was able to wrap up the championship after the first of the two races.

Some misfortune prevented Fontanesi from taking the battle to the wire, with the Italian placing a lowly 15th in the opening race, having gone down hard after getting caught up with another rider.

MXGP Courtney Duncan sails through the finish flags at the Trentino track to clinch her third consecutive world championship crown.

Duncan picked up the pace to get into third position on lap four, and crossing the line behind German winner Larissa Papenmeier and van de Ven was enough to ensure her overall honours.

With the title already decider, she then finished in style, winning the final race of the season, getting around Papenmeier on the second lap then having full control till the chequered flag, banking her fifth race victory of the 12 for the season.

“It comes down to how much it means to you, and how much is on the line and how much you want to win it,” Duncan said.

“I was definitely feeling a little anxious but as soon as I got to the line, the helmet went on and I felt pretty controlled out there. I was able to finish third which was good enough to win the championship in the first one, which was pretty crazy. I wasn’t expecting that.”

“To win that last race obviously with a better start, I think I was in control a couple of laps into the race and rode really well to keep myself in that position.

“It was nice to end the season with a win and I am going to enjoy it.”

MXGP The Bike it MTX Kawasaki team celebrate with Courtney Duncan following her triumph.

Duncan finished on 268 points in the riders’ championship, with van de Ven crossing third in the second race to finish on 237 points and have to settle for second spot for a fourth year in a row, with Fontanesi ending in third, on 227.

“Obviously it was a good season with good battles, good races and bad races,” Duncan said. “I just fought for every point I could, and it feels great to win a third championship.

“It hasn’t probably really sunk it yet, but it will feel good tomorrow and the days to come.”