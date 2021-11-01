Silverware, big prizemoney loom for Lydia Ko as she debuts in Saudi Arabia

Lydia Ko will contest the Saudi Ladies International this week ahead of two key LPGA tournaments in the US.

Lydia Ko will make her Saudi Arabia debut this week – but will still remain in pole position to win a prestigious LPGA title after a late change in plans.

Ko is favoured to win the Vare Trophy this season – awarded to the player with the lowest scoring average for the season on the LPGA Tour. It’s a title which has so far eluded the former World No.1.

The New Zealand star had originally planned to play two tournaments in Saudi Arabia, but if she missed the LPGA’s Pelican Women’s Championship in Florida starting on November 11, she’d be ineligible for the Vare Trophy because she would have been one round shy of the necessary 70 to qualify.

Instead, Ko will just the one tournament in Saudi Arabia this week – the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, with $US1 million ($NZ 1.4m) prizemoney at stake.

“Being able to play in different countries around the world and inspire more young people and young girls especially into golf is something that I never take for granted,” Ko said.

“I know the impact this event had with Saudi girls last year – with more than 1,000 signing up to learn to play – so it sounds like I’ll be playing in somewhere that’s really starting to fall in love with golf.”

Lee Jin-man/AP Lydia Ko is closing in on the Vare Trophy.

Ko will then head back to the US to contest the Pelican Women’s Championship, ahead of the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship which features a $US1.5 million ($NZ 2.09 million) first prize – the largest cheque in women’s professional golf.

The 24-year-old currently ranks fourth on tour in scoring average at 69.615, but the three players ahead of her on the list – Nelly Korda (69.074), Jin Young Ko (69.186) and Inbee Park (69.534) – won’t meet the minimum number of rounds required to be eligible for the Vare Trophy.

SKY SPORT This birdie on 17 almost helped snare NZ golfer rare PGA Tour victory.

The next best-placed player to challenge Ko for the crown is In Gee Chun, who has a scoring average of 69.794 after 68 official rounds.

The Vare Trophy winner also receives a point toward the LPGA Hall of Fame. Ko has 19 Hall of Fame points, with 27 points making a player to be eligible for the Hall.