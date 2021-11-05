Lydia Ko shares lead in Saudi Arabia, handy starts for Lee, Hillier

Lydia Ko shares the lead after the first rounds of the Saudi Ladies International. (FILE PHOTO)

Lydia Ko has put herself in line for a big payday after an excellent start in the Saudi Ladies International.

Ko shot a five under par first round of 67 to share the lead at the tournament, which has a $US1 million prize pool.

The New Zealand superstar had six birdies and just one bogey in her opening round to leave her in a share of top spot with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda.

It’s the first time Ko has played in Saudi Arabia. She had originally planned to play two tournaments in Saudi Arabia, but if she missed the LPGA’s Pelican Women’s Championship in Florida starting on November 11, she’d be ineligible for the Vare Trophy because she would have been one round shy of the necessary 70 to qualify.

Fellow Kiwi Danny Lee also made a promising start to his latest US PGA Tour event after coming close to a comeback victory earlier this week.

Lee shot a three-under 68 at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in Mexico, to see him in a share of 25th place late on day one.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images Danny Lee has continued his good form on the PGA Tour.

Lee finished in a tie for second to Australian Lucas Herbert at the Bermuda Championship on Monday.

Meanwhile, NZ’s Daniel Hillier is tied for 15th after the opening round of the European Challenge Tour Grand Final in Spain.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Zaria Bourne is the youngest player in Waimairi Beach Golf Club’s history to win its senior club championship, picking up the title at the tender age of 12.

Hillier had a rollercoaster round of five birdies and three bogeys for a two-under 69. He needs a top-20 Challenge Tour place after the final tournament in Mallorca on November 4-7 to earn his full European Tour card for next year.

Getty Images Daniel Hillier is pictured with the trophy after winning the Challenge Costa Brava on the European Challenge Tour in Spain.

The 23-year-old scored a breakthrough Challenge Tour win last month at the Challenge Costa Brava in Spain.