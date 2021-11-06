Wellington blaze way to win over Hallyburton Johnstone Shield champs Canterbury

Wellington Blaze captain Maddy Green led the way with the bat in her side's win over the Canterbury Magicians in Rangiora. (FILE PHOTO)

The Wellington Blaze showed why they’re regarded as title contenders with a victory over defending Hallyburton Johnstone Shield champions the Canterbury Magicians on Saturday.

In the first outing of the women's domestic one-day cricket competition for both sides, a number of White Ferns players shone, with Maddy Green and Amelia Kerr key factors in Wellington’s victory at Mainpower Oval in Rangiora.

Blaze captain Green made an unbeaten 87 off just 75 balls as the visitors batted first after Green won the toss. She struck 11 fours to give the innings extra impetus on the back of an excellent foundation, as openers Rebecca Burns (47) and Jess McFadyen (40) put on 94 for the first wicket in 19 overs.

Canterbury's chase was based around stand-in skipper Amy Satterthwaite's 87 from 94 deliveries, featuring eight boundaries. She got support from Jacinta Savage (40) and Kirsty Nation (37), but legspinner Kerr rapidly ran through the lower order after dismissing Satterthwaite and Nation to end with figures of 5-40 off her full complement of 10 overs.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Amy Satterthwaite’s 87 and two wickets wasn’t enough to stave off defeat for the Canterbury Magicians. (FILE PHOTO)

Canterbury were notably weakened for the first of two games between the sides this weekend, with NZ pace bowler Lea Tahuhu and Gabby Sullivan injured, while team captain Frankie Mackay was also missing from the host’s XI.

Otago Sparks started the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield season off in impressive fashion last weekend, scoring two wins over the Central Hinds after going more than two seasons without a win in the competition.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Amelia Kerr took 5-40 to seal victory for the Wellington Blaze. (FILE PHOTO)

Wellington Blaze 267-8 in 50 overs (M Green 87no, R Burns 47, J McFadyen 40; A Satterthwaite 2-41, J Simmons 2-44) beat Canterbury Magicians 228-9 in 50 overs (Satterthwaite 87, J Savage 40, K Nation 37; A Kerr 5-40) by 39 runs.