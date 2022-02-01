Hall of Fame eligibility could put Lydia Ko's retirement plans on ice

Kiwi golfer holds her nerve to edge out Danielle Kang in the final round at Boca Raton.

Lydia Ko’s plan to retire when she turns 30 could be put on ice after all.

Fresh from celebrating her 17th LPGA Tour win by knocking back a cocktail on Monday (NZT), the 24-year-old Kiwi admitted Hall of Fame (HOF) eligibility could cause a re-think.

Ko’s one-stroke win over American rival and friend Danielle Kang in the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida earned her another point towards HOF eligibility, increasing her tally to 21.

Players require 27 points, must play on the LPGA Tour for at least 10 years, and must win one of the following: a major tournament, player of the year award, or the Vare Trophy.

Major wins are worth two points, non majors one, while the Vare Trophy, which Ko won last year for lowest scoring average, and the player of the year award, is worth one point.

Ko, whose rookie year on tour was in 2014, has long made it clear she plans to retire when she turns 30, with a possible future in psychology an option when she calls it quits.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images Lydia Ko of New Zealand kisses the trophy after winning the 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio Golf Club in Florida on Monday.

That leaves her six years to secure the six points required to qualify for the HOF. Just 25 players are in the select group.

“My mum asked me earlier this week, and so did my sister, ‘what if you’re about to retire, but you’re one point away, would you retire or continue to play?’

“I don’t know. It would totally have to be a decision I’d have to make at that point. Not many people can say they’re a Hall of Famer, and to have my name alongside some of the legends, it would be a huge honour, and it is one of my goals.”

“But I’ve still got a long way to go. People may think you're just one point away...but it’s not easy to do that, it’s not easy to win or have a top 10. I’m playing alongside the best female golfers, and some of the best athletes in the world.”

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Lydia Ko of New Zealand holds up her ball as she finishes on the 18th hole in the final round to win the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida.

Ko’s first January LPGA Tour win of her career was her first since April last year, and just her third since 2018. Ko also won on the European Tour last year.

She pocketed US$300,000 (NZ$458,000), taking her career LPGA earnings to US$12.67 million, ninth all time on the LPGA money list, surpassing HOF member Se-ri Pak.

The Kiwi backed up rounds of 63, 70 and 72 with a three-under 69 at Boca Rio to edge Kang in a tense final round, which started with Ko holding a two-stroke lead.

Ko’s lead evaporated promptly, with Kang briefly taking the outright lead, before Ko clawed her way back to snare a share of the lead after 13.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images Lydia Ko made three crucial sand saves during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida.

Two holes later, Ko knocked in a superb right-to-left putt from range, one she called a “momentum shifter”, on the par four 15th.

“That wasn’t the easiest putt. I just kept turning more and more right because it looked like it was a swinging putt, and it ended up being the perfect read,” Ko said.

“I normally line up my ball to where I want to start it. I lined it up and stood up to it and I said, ‘I think this is still too low.’ I had already aimed quite a few feet out, and Derek had a point that was a few feet right of the hole...so I just kept aiming more and more right.”

Renowned for her superb short game, Ko made three crucial sand saves on the back nine, including on the all-important final hole, in which she found bunkers with her first two shots.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images Lydia Ko, left, and Danielle Kang embrace after the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA Tour in Florida on Monday.

It left Kang, Ko’s “sister from another mister” with a tricky putt to force a playoff, one she slid past the cup.

“You know what? I felt like she was going to hole it. She putted so good today. I feel like the ones that even didn't go in had high chance of her making.”