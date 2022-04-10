Black Ferns: NZ Rugby to unveil 'cultural and environmental' review on Monday

The review into the Black Ferns culture and environment followed Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate’s social media post about mental health.

Details of a “cultural and environmental review’’ into the Black Ferns will be made public by New Zealand Rugby on Monday afternoon.

NZ Rugby confirmed on Sunday evening that the panel which conducted the review, which was instigated after senior Black Ferns' hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate stated via social media that she suffered a mental breakdown after alleged critical comments from coach Glenn Moore, have presented their findings and recommendations.

SKY SPORT Beauden Barrett steered the Blues home as the Chiefs rued some near misses.

NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson and panel members Phillipa Muir and Tammi Wilson Uluinayau will be present when details of the review are made public in Auckland.

The review was conducted by leading Simpson Grierson employment lawyer Muir and Black Fern, and NZRPA director Wilson Uluinayau, in consultation with former NZ Rugby harm prevention manager Eleanor Butterworth and All Blacks’ manager of leadership Gilbert Enoka.

READ MORE:

* Eleanor Butterworth to farewell NZ Rugby, but legacy of harm prevention will live on

* NZ Rugby announces 29 contracted players for Black Ferns

* Black Ferns culture review panel seeks former players to share their experiences

* Black Ferns' new contract decisions influenced by coach Glenn Moore



The review was open to both current and former Black Ferns, coaches and staff.

The world champion Kiwi side, led by Moore since 2015, lost four tests in a row for the first time against England and France in November.

The Black Ferns had a full-time mental skills coach and a team doctor on tour.

Ngata-Aerengamate, 30, started two tests and came off the bench once. In her post, she said she didn't perform the way she wanted and her confidence was so low that she found it difficult to play.

On their return to test rugby after a Covid-enforced absence of 27 months, the Black Ferns were heavily beaten by England and France.

INPHO/Laszlo Geczo/PHOTOSPORT Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore.

Following Ngata-Aerengamate’s allegations that she was singled out for criticism by Moore, Chris Lendrum, NZR's general manager of professional rugby and performance, said the allegations were “distressing to read” and would be taken seriously.

Last week NZ Rugby confirmed Wayne Smith will join the Black Ferns as a technical coach for the World Cup, which will be played in New Zealand in October and November.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images NZ Rugby has confirmed Wayne Smith will join the Black Ferns as a technical coach for the World Cup,

Smith had a long involvement with the All Blacks as a player and then as a coach; he was part of the All Blacks coaching set up for the back-to-back Rugby World Cup wins in 2011 and 2015.

As either head coach or part of the coaching team, he oversaw more than 200 tests over almost two decades.