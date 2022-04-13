Lydia Ko braces for gusty title defence a year after breaking 1084-day duck

Kiwi Lydia Ko poses with the trophy after winning the LPGA Lotte Championship in Hawaii last year.

Lydia Ko’s practice round told her ample ahead of her Lotte Championship title defence in Hawaii this week.

Strong, gusty winds, and plenty of it is expected at the tournament’s new venue, the Hoakalei Golf Club, which is a few kilometres closer to the Pacific Ocean than the previous course.

That comes with forecast gusts up to about 50kmh all week at the LPGA Tour’s US$2 million (NZ$2.9 million) tournament.

“I played a practice round early in the morning yesterday and everything, like by 9am the wind was already picking up. I think it's going to be pretty steady winds all week, so just being smart with that and keep it on the fairways I think is going to be the easiest way to find some of these greens,” Ko said.

“There are some tougher holes where the wind is the opposite way to how the green sits, so that makes the greens a little bit smaller. So, I think having like strategic target style in that kind of holes, and then the holes that are going to be a little bit easier or shorter, to really take advantage of those.”

While it’s not a return to the exact scene of her drought-breaking win a year ago, Ko has this week somewhat reminisced of her emphatic seven-stroke win at the Kapolei Golf Club in Honolulu last April.

Harry How/Getty Images Lydia Ko pictured during the Chevron Championship, the first of five majors this year, this month.

Ko won in record-setting fashion, setting the tournament’s 54-hole and 72-hole scoring records en route to her first win in 1084 days.

“I think it was more proving to myself that I can be back in the winner's circle,” said Ko ahead of this week’s title defence.

“I actually finished my season out pretty well. Started my season well in 2020 and 2021. To kind of win here was a confidence booster.”

She’s since won twice more, once on the European Tour last year, and again on the LPGA Tour in January, when she won the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.

Ko, who tees off at 5.55am on Thursday (NZT), also snared bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last year, one of 13 top-10 finishes for the world No 3.