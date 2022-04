Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant.

The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday – her 35th birthday.

Mike Owen/Getty Images Former tennis champion Maria Sharapova has announced she is pregnant.

“Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my speciality.”

She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020.