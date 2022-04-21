Pam Shriver reveals 'inappropriate' relationship at 17 with her tennis coach

Pam Shriver, far right, talks about Chris Everett after her induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame during day the French Open at Roland Garros in 2013 in Paris.

Pam Shriver, the ESPN and BBC tennis analyst who rose to prominence as a teenage player, has revealed that she was involved in an "inappropriate and damaging relationship" with her coach at the time, adding that such relationships are not unusual.

Shriver, 59, wrote in The Telegraph that she met Australian coach Don Candy when she was 9 and that "we began working together in earnest when I was 11 or 12." At the age of 17, she told Candy she was in love with him and they began an affair.

"I still have conflicted feelings about Don," wrote Shriver, who reached the U.S. Open final as a 16-year-old amateur.

"Yes, he and I became involved in a long and inappropriate affair. Yes, he was cheating on his wife. But there was a lot about him that was honest and authentic. And I loved him. Even so, he was the grown-up here. He should have been the trustworthy adult. In a different world, he would have found a way to keep things professional. Only after therapy did I start to feel a little less responsible. Now, at last, I've come to realise that what happened is on him."

Shriver and Candy, who died in 2020, had a relationship that she said lasted "a little over five years." She called it "traumatic," adding that it "shaped my whole experience of romantic life. It stunted my ability to form normal relationships and set certain patterns which would recur: my ongoing attraction to older men and my difficulties in understanding how to maintain healthy boundaries."

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images Former tennis players including Pam Shriver, fifth from left, during a Tennis Hall of Fame ceremony on day nine of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in 2020.

Her intent in disclosing it now, she wrote, is "to let people know this still goes on – a lot" and that such relationships "are alarmingly common in sport as a whole."

Shriver has, she wrote, “witnessed dozens of instances in my four-and-a-bit decades as a player and commentator. Every time I hear about a player who is dating their coach, or I see a male physio working on a female body in the gym, it sets my alarm bells ringing."

The relationship ended when Shriver sought a new coach at 22. "Don never abused me sexually," she wrote, "but I would say there was emotional abuse. I felt so many horrendous emotions and I felt so alone."

1 NEWS The world No.1’s retirement comes just months after she won her home grand slam.

As she wrote, Shriver's experience is not out of the ordinary, with stories of emotional, verbal, physical and sexual abuse of male and female athletes prevalent across sports. To that end, she hopes for better education for athletes and their coaches.

"As far as solutions go, I don't have all the answers," she wrote, going on to speak specifically to the sport she knows best. "I think it's possible to educate young athletes, but you probably have to start before they even reach puberty: maybe when they're 11, 12 or 13. By the time they graduate to the main tennis tour, many patterns have already been set.

"And then there's the coaches. The best way to protect their charges is to put them through an education process before they arrive on tour. The same goes for other credential-holders: physios, fitness trainers and so on. The point has to be made very clearly: these kinds of relationships are not appropriate, and there will be consequences for those who cross the line."

Julian Finney/Getty Images Pam Shriver, back row far right, during the WTA 40 Love Celebration on Middle Sunday of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2013 in London.

As the mother of three children moving into their late teens, and with more and more athletes step forward to tell their stories, Shriver felt it especially important to tell her story.

"Our first and biggest obstacle is the culture of silence. If we're going to protect tomorrow's athletes, more people need to speak about their stories," she wrote. "We're talking about pitfalls that affect many, many people. The whole issue needs to come out of the dark places of sport. But are the authorities ready to listen?"