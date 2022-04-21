Black Ferns: New coaching boss Wayne Smith says 'there are promising signs'

New Black Ferns director of rugby Wayne Smith talks to the media during a training session at Linwood rugby club, in Christchurch on Thursday.

Wayne Smith began his first interview as the Black Ferns director of rugby by joking he started receiving the pension a few days ago.

Yet Smith, as much as anyone, knows how much is riding on him and his assistants Wesley Clarke and Whitney Hansen to ensure the transition to a new coaching team is smooth one.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF NZR chief executive Mark Robinson and panel members Phillipa Muir and Tammi Wilson Uluinayau address a press conference into the team's culture review.

Following the resignation of previous coach Glenn Moore last Saturday, Smith, who was originally appointed to assist his predecessor as a technical coach, has been charged with guiding the Black Ferns to the defence of the World Cup in New Zealand.

The clock is ticking.

READ MORE:

* Wayne Smith confirmed as the Black Ferns' director of rugby to replace Glenn Moore

* Mark Reason: Rugby's messy conflicts of interest and the Black Ferns meltdown

* 'NZR ballsed it up from the get-go' - Black Ferns star on World Cup coaching crisis



With less than six months until the tournament begins, Smith, 65, has to get himself aligned with the players and instil them with the belief that they can beat powerhouses England and France, the teams they lost four tests to late last year.

When he spoke to media before the Black Ferns held a training session at the Linwood rugby club in Christchurch on Thursday, the ex-All Blacks head coach didn't make any rash promises about defending the title the Black Ferns won in England in 2017.

Smith explained England and France had been professional for three years, and noted the Black Ferns players have to improve their physical development, but was positive about what the team could achieve.

Yes, he was keen and motivated. But Smith was also wise enough not to go over the top when asked if the Black Ferns would win the World Cup,

"There are promising signs,'' Smith said. "I don't know. I can't answer that question, really. Because we have got a long way to go.

"What I do hope is that we can create something that is really exhilarating for the country.''

It would be unfair to expect Smith, even though he has amassed a great deal of experience during a professional coaching career that began with the Crusaders in 1997, to wriggle a magic wand and create instant changes.

His enthusiasm for rugby can never be questioned. He admitted some people may think he was a "bit weird'' as a coach.

"We will be doing some different stuff, and hopefully captivating people.

"We have about 180-odd days until the World Cup, so there is plenty of time.''

INPHO/Laszlo Geczo/PHOTOSPORT Glenn Moore resigned as Black Ferns coach on Saturday.

Former All Blacks head coach Sir Graham Henry has also been recruited to fill a "coaching support role'', and Mike Cron, an ex-All Blacks scrum coach, will provide his skills as a mentor.

Cron was at the training on Thursday, as Smith and co began their mission to get the Black Ferns back in the spotlight for the right reasons after NZ Rugby held a review into the team's culture after last year's northern tour.

Although Moore remained in his job after the review was published, he resigned a few days later.

Smith said he considered Moore, and assistant John Haggart, who has also left the coaching group, as friends and had drilled into the information they had amassed during the time they worked together.

Moore had coached the Black Ferns since 2015.

Smith, who coached the All Blacks in 2000-01 and later assisted Hansen on two separate occasions, is respected for his intellect, and ability to communicate with players.

The Black Ferns had "put a line in the sand'' at a previous camp, as they tried to put this tumultuous period behind them.

Smith confirmed he had spoken to Moore since he resigned.

"As a mate, we have all said how much we like him, good luck for the future. And he's made a decision, and we stand by it.''

Martin Hunter/Photosport Black Ferns player Kendra Cocksedge says the team was sad to see Glen Moore resign as head coach.

Veteran halfback Kendra Cocksedge said the team was "sad'' to see Moore leave.

"I had no issues with the way Glenn worked, as an individual. He was successful with his time at the Black Ferns and I played some really good rugby under him.''

Was Cocksedge surprised he resigned?

"At the end of the day, that's his decision and he's got other things he wants to do.''