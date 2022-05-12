Pole vault star Eliza McCartney set to soar again after biomechanical reset

They say you have to walk before you can run. For Kiwi pole vault star Eliza McCartney that has been especially true as she has rebuilt her whole way of moving in one last bid to save her stalled athletics career.

The good news, which the 25-year-old was happy to share on a Thursday media charm offensive at her new training headquarters in west Auckland, was that a biomechanical reset, undertaken under the careful watch of new trainer Matt Dallow, appeared to have been, not only successful, but have her back on track for a tilt at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Unfortunately – and McCartney confirms she did this hard – July’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham come just too soon, and the surprise Olympic medallist from Rio in 2016 is now counting down to a likely competitive return in December this year.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Eliza McCartney, competing at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, is confident she can get back to her best soon.

Small steps, and all that.

All told, McCartney is finally in a good place on the back of her failure to qualify for the 2021Tokyo Olympics. Since then she’s tucked away a much-needed three-month total break from the sport, a reshaping of her support team, and a 360-degree rethink on how she operates as an athlete, including the very way she moves.

McCartney has spent much of the last four years plagued by mainly Achilles tendon and hamstring issues as she has failed to soar to the heights that saw her win that shock bronze in Brazil and then set her PB, and national record, of 4.94 metres in Germany in 2018.

Alisha Lovrich/Athletics NZ Eliza McCartney did not want to let her failed bid for the Tokyo Olympics be her last act as an athlete.

“The main change we’ve made in the last six months has not been anything medical … yes, we understand maybe I have some underlying susceptibilities to certain injuries, but actually we can improve a lot by changing the way I run and my mechanics in the gym and on the track,” an upbeat McCartney tells Stuff from Trusts Stadium.

What has ensued has been a Dallow-led biomechanical overhaul, encompassing kinematics and runway mechanics, with the hope, no expectation, “all those things will make enough of a difference”.

McCartney’s smile and the return of that upbeat personality that has made her a poster athlete for so many Kiwi companies is proof positive she has made, not just tangible progress, but indeed can now envision herself as the athlete she has not come near to being for the last four years.

“It’s exciting to feel much more in control of the situation again, and feel this isn’t a lost cause, that it is salvageable,” she says. “Everybody wholeheartedly agreed that there are many reasons to think this will work and it’s completely worth doing again, and it’s not some sort of fantasy.

“I want to carry on – I wouldn’t want to leave it the way I finished before Tokyo last year. The fact I’ve been gives this second chance, with support from High Performance Sport NZ, Athletics NZ and my sponsors, it’s incredible and I can’t overstate how fortunate I feel.”

1 NEWS The Kiwi vaulter said she has had to change a lot of her training and lifestyle to finally overcome the injuries that have plagued her in recent years.

The changes have been comprehensive. As well as Dallow, she has added sports psychologist John Quinn and physio Chelsea Lane to her team, has shifted her training base (for now, at least) to Trusts Arena in Waitakere, has adopted a “quality not quantity” approach to the amount of sessions she does, and it is all being looked at through a “biomechanical lens”.

She has literally learned to walk, and run, again.

“That was the first thing Matt did with me … the first week was spent making sure the way I walk is conducive to the way I run. We started right at the very beginning, and set aside a serious amount of time because these are motor patterns I’ve had my whole career. He told me, ‘if you’re serious about being in the best shape for 2024, then this is what I have to do’.

“It was a big decision to commit to that, because it meant I wasn’t going to be able to compete this year, and it was massive to let go of the Commonwealth Games … it was a decision I struggled with for some time, till I realised if I’m serious about this, and I’ve got the support to do this, then what am I waiting for?”

Eliza McCartney:

McCartney says it’s hard to describe how she’s felt finally running freely again, in spikes, with the pole, without injury. She’s not vaulting quite yet, but feels like she is already flying.

“It was quite shocking how quickly that happened, and how quickly I was able to get back to feeling I’m actually good at being an athlete, good at what I do. I just haven’t been able to do it for some time. It’s difficult to explain that elation, and it’s quite amazing how uplifting that is, and how it oozes back into the rest of your life.”

There is a timeline. It was initially set at 12 months to get back to vaulting, but they are ahead of schedule. McCartney hopes to be springing up and off the poles by August and be lining up for domestic competition in December. That gives her plenty of time to get ready for a serious attempt at qualifying for Paris.

“To be running on the track, sprinting, doing my fastest times ever, to not be sore, to recover quickly, and to feel good at what I do, it’s really quite an astonishing feeling. It hits you – I’ve missed this feeling.”