Lydia Ko endures rollercoaster opening round at LPGA's Cognizant Founders Cup

Lydia Ko has endured a rollercoaster time of it in the opening round of her latest LPGA tour event.

The Kiwi golfer reeled off seven birdies but also had four bogeys in her first-up three-under 69 at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey on Friday (NZ time).

Coming off a tie for third in her last event a fortnight ago – memorable for her interview about back pain due to her period – Ko sits in a share of 22nd place, six shots off the pace set by Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom.

Seth Wenig/AP Lydia Ko hits out of a bunker on the 16th hole during her round of 69 on Friday (NZ time).

Starting on the back nine, the world No 3 dropped two shots in her opening seven holes, before back-to-back birdies at 17 and 18 had her back to even at the turn.

She repeated the boegy-birdie-birdie pattern on holes one to three, then made birdies either side of a bogey at six, and also picked up a shot on the last, to see her in a 15-way tie on a leaderboard where the top three (Sagstrom at nine-under, American Megan Khang at eight-under and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka at seven-under) all went blemish-free.

Meanwhile, fellow Kiwis Steven Alker and Ryan Fox are both in the hunt after decent first rounds at their respective events.

At the PGA Tour Champions’ Regions Tradition tournament in Alabama, Alker, who on this 50-years-plus circuit has won two of his last three events and was tied second in the other, shot a four-under 68, which included an eagle.

It has him in an eight-way tie for fourth, three shots behind American leader Steve Stricker, who has a two-stroke advantage at the top.

Fox’s decent form continued, in patches, with a three-under 68 having him in a 12-way tie for 14th at the Soudal Open in Belgium.

The 35-year-old endured a mixed start on the back nine, then rattled off four successive birdies on holes two to five, only to follow up with back-to-back bogeys, ending three shots off the pace.

Three Englishmen – Sam Horsfield, Dale Whitnell and Callum Shinkwin – share the lead at six-under.