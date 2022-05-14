Pole vault star Eliza McCartney believes 'dark days' are behind her in career reset

When Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney limped and staggered her way to a series of miscues in her last-ditch attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics last year, the feeling she was suffering “a slow death” in her sport crossed her mind.

Those were the dark days – the final stages of a four-year period where the 25-year-old one-time golden girl of New Zealand athletics battled injury after injury, setback after setback, as she struggled in vain to get her career back on track.

This was an athlete, remember, who had become the darling of her nation when she won a shock Olympic bronze medal in the pole vault as a teenager in Rio in 2016, and then in 2018 had set national records of 4.92 metres, and then 4.94m, over an exhilarating month in Germany, leaving her declaring the magical 5-metre mark was now within reach.

McCartney concedes now it was probably the last time she felt fully functional as an athlete, though she revealed in an open-book series of media interviews on Thursday she is now as hopeful as she has been over that period that she has turned a corner, and can regain something resembling her best form.

McCartney opened up on what she sees as a career and physical reset under the watchful guise of trainer Matt Dallow who has overseen a biomechanical makeover, and taught the now 25-year-old athlete to essentially walk, and run, again.

The effervescent Aucklander was full of hope as she detailed the intricate work Dallow has led to reset her biomechanics, and get her back competing free of pain and injury. In doing so she has remade her support team (adding a new physio and mental skills expert), changed her training venue and established a timeline that should see her back vaulting by August and competing by December as she bids to make the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

But she also revealed how tough it had been enduring the Achilles tendon and hamstring injuries that had been a handbrake on her career from the end of 2018 until now. At the trio of last-ditch attempts to qualify for Tokyo last June, it had been a sad sight to see McCartney incapable of getting anywhere near the required 4.70m and then struggle to hold back the tears as the reality hit home.

“Surprisingly, even though the thoughts went through my head, I never figured, ’I’m done’, because the way I didn’t qualify for Tokyo last year would been a truly awful place to finish,” McCartney told Stuff on Thursday from her west Auckland training ground. “I would have been left with regret and feeling like I’d had a slow death in the sport.

“If this next two years doesn’t work out, the difference is I’ve put everything into this. I’ve committed to it. I know there’s a chance it might not turn out the way we want, and I’ve accepted that, because I know nothing is being left unturned, from nutrition to psychology, to physical training, it’s all been examined, and changed if needed.

“I’m taking the last chance I have and giving it everything, and that’s a different feeling than piecing things together and trying hard to get to an Olympics when you’re sore, injured and haven’t been able to train.”

McCartney has learned to accept her physical failings. She has had to.

“As a teenager you could get thrown anything and quickly bounce back … but things changed for me and have progressively gotten worse. So, at the oldest I’ve been in the sport, to actually reverse that and be running some of my fastest track times ever, to not be sore, to recover quickly, and to feel good at what I do is really quite an astonishing feeling. It hits you – I miss feeling I’m good at something, that this is what I’m meant to be doing.”

McCartney credits her support team with instilling the belief to give this remake a shot – “When we had team meetings I was the least positive, but everyone else just exuded this confidence” – and Dallow with having the patience to break her every movement down into something more efficient, less damaging.

Now the clock is ticking. “To try and over-ride my motor patterns, to change the way I move and have sufficient time to be clear of my chronic injuries, the time we have before Paris is actually not a lot. It’s why this year was so important to step away from international competition … no one was too sure early on if changing biomechanics would fix enough of the issues. But turns out it could.”

And now? With so much still to do? To prove?

“You go through a lot of self-doubt and I’ve often felt like, ‘why am I still going?’ I think it’s because I’ve had incredible support. My sponsors, Nike, Blueberries NZ, Hyundai NZ, they’ve made me feel it’s worth it because I have their backing. It’s the same with my team … all that confidence gets to you … you start to think this is possible.

“We went into this agreeing it might not work, but there was enough evidence to say it could work, so we’re going to throw everything at it, and I can wholeheartedly say I didn’t regret anything because I gave it one last shot.”