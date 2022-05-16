Australian star Sam Kerr's brace wins Women's FA Cup as Chelsea clinch double

Australian striker Sam Kerr grabbed two goals as Chelsea won the FA Cup final at Wembley to complete a coveted title double.

Sam Kerr has scored two goals at Wembley to win Chelsea the Women's FA Cup, repeating her success in the 2021 final when she also struck twice.

The Australia Matildas captain seized on an error by Australian teammate Alanna Kennedy for the winner in Chelsea's 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Sunday, sealing victory after another compatriot, Hayley Raso, had scored for City to force extra-time.

Michael Regan/Getty Images Australian striker Sam Kerr of Chelsea celebrates after the winning goal in the Women's FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley.

The match was watched by 49,094, a new record for a Women's FA Cup final.

Kerr opened the scoring after 33 minutes, scoring for the fourth successive domestic final.

Mike Egerton/PA/via AP Chelsea players celebrate after winning the Women's FA Cup final.

City levelled through England's Lauren Hemp before the break, but a stunning 62nd-minute goal from Scottish international Erin Cuthbert restored Chelsea's lead.

With 15 minutes left, City brought Raso off the bench and she scored a superb 88th-minute equaliser.

Nine minutes into extra-time Kennedy tried and failed to cut out a clearance allowing Kerr to race clear from the halfway line.

Her shot, aided by a heavy deflection off Alex Greenwood, proved decisive.

It was cruel on Kennedy, who had been otherwise outstanding.

Michael Regan/Getty Images Sam Kerr strikes home the third goal.

"The [league and Cup] double, it's amazing," said Kerr, who had also scored two brilliant goals against Manchester United seven days earlier to seal the Women's Super League title for Chelsea.

"It's an amazing feeling to be part of this club - it's the best club in the world and I'm just so proud. It's been an incredible ride."

Kerr, who also scored in the last two League Cup finals, now has eight goals in four English club finals.

The WSL golden boot winner's first was a poacher's goal.

England defender Millie Bright found herself on the right wing and sent in a wayward cross that goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck appeared to misjudge.

John Walton/PA/via AP Manchester City players are left in despair as Sam Kerr wheels away after netting Chelsea's cup clincher.

Kerr, however, had read the flight perfectly and arrived at the far post a matter of inches from the goalline to head the ball in.

City were hauled back into the game eight minutes later by England's rising star Hemp.

The winger stood up Bright before cutting inside and curling a shot inside the far post.

Cuthbert restored Chelsea's lead, cracking in a shot from 20 yards that went off the crossbar.

Raso's introduction revived City and she levelled when she took a long pass from Greenwood on her chest, held off Chelsea skipper Magda Eriksson, and converted superbly.

But as so often, Kerr had the final word.