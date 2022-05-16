'We are sorry': Cycling NZ, High Performance Sport NZ after major review findings are released

The findings of a major review into cycling and its high-performance environment are made public, presented by Mike Heron, QC, and senior academic Sarah Leberman.

Cycling New Zealand and High Performance Sport NZ have apologised for “unresolved trauma” experienced by top cyclists including Olivia Podmore, after the release of a review into the sport’s high performance culture.

The review, which was sparked by Podmore’s suspected suicide in August, was released in Auckland on Monday. The press conference was fronted by Mike Heron QC and senior academic Sarah Leberman – who co-authored the report – plus HPSNZ chief executive Raelene Castle, and Cycling NZ board chairperson Phil Holden.

It found New Zealand’s high performance sports system needs a complete rethink to address the “chilling” power imbalance between athletes and sports organisations.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Raelene Castle, chief executive of High Performance Sport NZ.

The 104-page report provided a “forthright look” at how Cycling NZ has managed its high performance programme, detailing a culture of “medals before process”, a lack of transparency and accountability around selection and recruitment, and an environment where gender biases are prevalent.

READ MORE:

* Cycling review panel calls for re-evaluation of core foundations of the NZ high performance sport system

* 'Slave labour type salaries' for cyclists is exploitation, commissioner says ahead of review release

* Kereyn Smith set to take up new role with Cycling NZ as sport looks to rebuild from brutal review

* Cycling review addresses raft of 'concerning' issues in high performance environment



Holden said it was “a very difficult document to read.”

“The very first finding in this document, talks to the unresolved trauma from 2016 to 2018 [suffered by cyclists]. That shocked us. Clearly Olivia was part of that group.

“So, on behalf of Cycling New Zealand I want to reiterate what I said last week to the Podmore family: I am sorry for that experience. We should have done better, we didn’t, and I am sorry for your hurt and your grief.

“To the others that are still affected: I also apologise. I am sorry. As we look to repair and rebuild from here, we would be really open to some form of process to address this trauma.”

Holden and Castle met with Podmore’s mother in Christchurch on Friday to discuss the report’s findings.

Holden insisted change was well under way within Cycling NZ, having appointed an interim high performance director to re-set and re-evaluate the environment, take a more athlete-centric view, and make the selection process clear and transparent.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff From left, Cycling NZ board chair Phil Holden, independent panel members, senior academic Sarah Leberman and Mike Heron QC, and High Performance Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle at the release of the major review into cycling and the high performance environment.

“We haven’t been sitting still. We’ve been working on a number of issues that the report addresses. But we’ve got a lot more to do.”

As first reported by Stuff on Sunday, Cycling NZ have also appointed former NZ Olympic Committee boss Kereyn Smith as transformation director to lead the “urgent change” needed.

Holden admitted his organisation has a lot of work ahead of them to restore trust with athletes and stakeholders.

“I think trust and confidence is something that is an issue for us as an organisation. It's no question. I mean, if I reflect on the last 72 hours and the amount of leaks that have come out from our organisation about information in relation to this report, and Kereyn’s appointment, that says to me that we've got a problem,” Holden said.

“That also says to me that we've got to aim our aspirations higher for a different model, and a higher trust model than what we want than what we've ever had before. And that will need a lot of hard work. From the collective we as an organisation.”

“We want this to be the last cycling inquiry.”

Castle also offered her apologies to the family of Podmore.

“I’d like to acknowledge the grief and hurt caused by the passing of Olivia Podmore. Our thoughts continue to be with her whānau and friends and we are truly sorry for their loss.”

She appreciated the opportunity to speak to Podmore’s family.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Mother of cyclist Olivia Podmore, Nienke Middleton, with her husband Chris Middleton pictured near their home in Christchurch on Friday.

“HPSNZ is sorry for the ongoing hurt the Podmore families are facing in dealing with their grief, and we convey again our deepest sympathies. It is important for me, like Phil, to acknowledge the unresolved hurt and trauma for incidents that happened within cycling’s high performance programme in 2016 and into the 2018 Heron Report.

“Particularly anyone who feels they haven’t had the support they needed to resolve these issues. I am sorry people are still suffering trauma and we will do all that we can to support them into the future.”

Castle said HPSNZ would reflect on the report’s findings and agree an action plan for cycling and other national sporting bodies.

”A series of key focus areas have been identified by the report. We will reflect on these within the context of our current strategy and agree and Action Plan. HPSNZ has made positive progress together without any NSO partners in supporting athletes through well being initiatives, but we know that we still have a lot more to be done.”