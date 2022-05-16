White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine stars in FairBreak final win with Tornadoes

Sophie Devine bats for New Zealand during their Women's Cricket World Cup match against England at Eden Park in March.

New Zealand women’s captain Sophie Devine has helped her Tornadoes team to win the inaugural FairBreak Invitational tournament in Dubai.

Devine whacked 51 off 35 balls opening the innings in her team’s chase of the Falcons’ 151-4 off 20 overs overnight (NZ time).

The right-hander struck three sixes and four fours while putting on 76 for the first wicket in 9.2 overs in partnership with Sterre Kalis, before West Indies star Stafanie Taylor and South African captain Sune Luus got the Tornadoes home with five balls and eight wickets to spare as White Ferns wicketkeeper Katey Martin wasn’t required to bat.

Sky Sport Black Caps pace bowler Trent Boult helped his Rajasthan Royals side move closer to the IPL playoffs.

The FairBreak Invitational tournament, which was sanctioned by the ICC, was privately run by FairBreak Global, a company that aims to promote gender equality. Players from 35 countries were spread across six teams, with New Zealand represented by Devine, Martin and Suzie Bates.