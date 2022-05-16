Cyclists' emotions run high, trauma resurfaces after review release and apology

The findings of a major review into cycling and its high-performance environment are made public, presented by Mike Heron, QC, and senior academic Sarah Leberman.

Cyclists’ emotions ran high when Cycling New Zealand and High Performance Sport New Zealand apologised to Olivia Podmore’s family, and to them for the trauma experienced within the cycling environment.

A group of athletes gathered in Cambridge on Monday afternoon to watch the live stream of the findings and recommendations of the review that was established following the death of their friend in August 2021.

The review, led by Mike Heron QC and leading academic Sarah Leberman, found a “chilling” power imbalance between athletes and sports organisations, and called for a complete rethink of the core foundations of the NZ high performance sport system.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff From left, Cycling NZ board chair Phil Holden, independent panel members, senior academic Sarah Leberman and Mike Heron QC; and High Performance Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle at the release of the review in Auckland on Monday.

The moment Cycling NZ board chair Phil Holden apologised for the trauma experienced in the programme, the athletes were completely silent and still. It was a lot for them to absorb.

“... on behalf of Cycling New Zealand I want to reiterate what I said last week to the Podmore family: I am sorry for that experience. We should have done better, we didn’t, and I am sorry for your hurt and your grief,” Holden said.

“To the others that are still affected: I also apologise. I am sorry. As we look to repair and rebuild from here, we would be really open to some form of process to address this trauma.”

Athletes at Monday’s gathering have chosen to stay anonymous. They still have distrust in the system and fear speaking up, even in the wake of the review’s release.

One said Phil Holden’s apology was “heartfelt and genuine” and it meant a lot.

“It’s the first time we’ve got a public apology, let alone an apology at all,” they said.

“I’m a bit emotional to be fair. It’s going to be an interesting [time] taking it all in and seeing what comes of it, but I'm feeling hopeful.

“I’m feeling hopeful that the other athletes won’t go through that. They won’t have the trauma to worry about. That they won’t have to experience the hardships we did.

“Hopefully it’s better for them.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff An athlete described Cycling NZ board chair Phil Holden’s apology as “heartfelt and genuine”.

The reviewers said an acknowledgement of the trauma experienced was important to help restore mana to those involved.

“[CNZ] broke my mana. My mana was gone. Liv [Podmore] brought it back,” an athlete said.

The review’s public release has brought up a lot of tough emotions for them, and in some cases it’s been “triggering”.

“Thanks for apologising. It doesn’t change the fact I’m still traumatised, and Olivia is still dead, and how many other athletes have been severely impacted by their actions and programme,” an athlete said.

“There are so many athletes - too many to name - that have mental illness because of an unsafe environment.”

The review found athletes in Cambridge – where the centralised cycling programme is based - struggled with mental health, some to a “critical” extent, and described the Cambridge environment as “sub-optimal”.

Supplied/Stuff The review was established in the wake of Olivia Podmore’s death in August 2021.

When reviewer Sarah Leberman raised the subject of women and women’s health, athletes threw their arms in the air in celebration.

The review found there was a lack of appropriate support and inadequate provisions for women’s health and said this directly impacts performance and potential. The reviewers reported HPSNZ’s position is that female health care is unrelated to performance needs and should be dealt with by athletes’ private GPs.

The reviewers made recommendations to improve support for women in this environment, including installing a female doctor.

“Our health - it all contributes to our performance,” an athlete said.

Reviewers received more than 200 submissions, and found 72% of athletes reported they did not agree appropriate support was put in place regarding selection, more than 50% said CNZ’s funding and investment model did not sufficiently prioritise athlete welfare, 65% said HPSNZ funding model also didn’t sufficiently prioritise athlete welfare.

The organisations have been asked to address funding and athlete agreements.

The reviewers recommended athletes should be at the centre of everything CNZ does, and athletes reported “no decision about us, without us”.

“I’m optimistic. The review outlines the issues, but I won’t be satisfied until I see action. Yes we have hope, but the trauma that has occurred, we still don’t have trust,” an athlete said.

“If change doesn’t happen then the athletes will step up and be that change.

“Athletes for athletes.”