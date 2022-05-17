Olivia Podmore’s concerns validated in review, Eric Murray says

The findings of a major review into cycling and its high-performance environment are made public, presented by Mike Heron, QC, and senior academic Sarah Leberman.

Former Olympic rower Eric Murray believes Olivia Podmore’s concerns before her sudden death have been validated in a review into Cycling NZ and High Performance Sport NZ.

The independent review set up following the cyclist’s suspected suicide in August 2021 was released on Monday. It uncovered a “chilling” power imbalance between athletes and sports organisations and called for a complete rethink of the high performance sport system.

Murray said the review puts “the sport side” of Podmore’s life in the spotlight and paints a picture of the “straws that were on the camel’s back” in the lead-up to her death.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Eric Murray was a close friend of Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore, who died in August 2021.

“I don’t think there’s one specific part that made the camel break, but it does show that what she was talking about has been reiterated by the findings of this report,” he said.

“NDAs [non-disclosure agreements], athletes being made to keep their mouth shut. Everything she basically said has come out in this report.”

In a social media post on the day she died, Podmore highlighted the pressures of the cycling high performance environment and called into question the integrity of the two organisations.

“It puts all of that to rest. Yes that was literally happening [to Podmore], and we see that now because of the report.”

As several other people spoke to reviewers about similar experiences, it legitimises Podmore’s experiences too, he said.

“For it to be confirmed by the report findings … this was part of the failings that let not only her, but a lot of other people down. It’s caused a lot of emotional trauma for different people.”

Cycling NZ board chair Phil Holden and High Performance Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle apologised to the Podmore family and to others who have experienced trauma as a result of the high performance programme.

Murray acknowledges high performance sport isn’t “fun and fluffy” and while the culture within cycling wasn’t great, there shouldn’t be a “witch hunt”. He hopes there will be accountability and lessons learnt.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff On Monday Cycling NZ board chair Phil Holden apologised for the trauma experienced within the sport’s high performance programme.

“Are there issues? Yes. The way some people are treated is not appropriate. You still need pressure in high performance [sport] otherwise you’re not going to ‘find yourself’, but it needs to be done in a fashion that’s individual.

“Is there any one person at fault? No way. Was there any one thing at fault? No way. It’s a such a culmination of so many different things that override somebody’s mental health.

“And then you see the breaking point. Liv reached a breaking point, and now she’s at peace.”

He’s hopeful the review will have wide-reaching impacts across all sports to ensure the success and nourishment of future generations.

“And to make it so future generations can go through sport in a better place than we’ve had. More transparency, a better environment, a better way of going about things, so people can leave sport without the traumatising stories we hear from athletes.”

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Cycling was one of many things troubling Olivia Podmore (pictured), former flatmate Andy McLean said.

Andy McLean, Podmore’s friend and flatmate at the time of her death, said cycling was one of many things troubling her, and if cycling had gone better, then maybe the “outcome would have been different”.

He said she was fun to be around, someone who would encourage others and had total belief that “anyone could achieve anything”.

“She was a positive person who was getting dragged down, stuck in the quagmire,” he said.

“There would be occasions she would come back from training dejected because of the attitudes that existed there. The environment down there was not one she was going to thrive in because people weren’t having fun.

“There is the seriousness that needs to happen in any workplace, but people weren’t having fun down there, and it really became a drag for her.”

He, too, is hopeful the culture in cycling will change, in part for Podmore’s legacy, but it’s not going to happen until people approach the review findings with an open mind.

“There’s a whole different side of Liv that people don’t know, and she’s more than just a track cyclist.

“I think that’s what young athletes need to remember. They are more than just the one thing they are good at.”

Meanwhile, the coronial inquiry into Podmore’s death, overseen by Louella Dunn, is ongoing. A spokesperson said no deadline has been set as evidence is still being gathered.

Once that has been completed the coroner, in consultation with Podmore’s families, will decide whether an inquest will be held.