Lisa Carrington wins gold in women's K1 500 at canoe sprint World Cup

Lisa Carrington won gold in the K1 500m final at the opening Canoe Sprint World Cup regatta of the season in the Czech Republic. (FILE PHOTO)

Dame Lisa Carrington’s focus on the K1 500 event has reaped immediate dividends.

New Zealand’s most successful Olympian won over the distance at the opening Canoe Sprint World Cup regatta in the Czech Republic at the weekend in an outstanding time.

She added a bronze medal in the women’s K2 500 with Alicia Hoskin.

Carrington, who also finished sixth in the K4 500 with Hoskin, Tara Vaughan and Olivia Brett, opted not to contest her specialist K1 200 event amid a hectic schedule in the Czech Republic as it’s not on the programme at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

READ MORE:

* Paddling newbie Tara Vaughan still in awe of crewmate Dame Lisa Carrington

* Carrington v Fisher showdown raises awkward questions for Canoe Racing NZ

* 'Buckle in': Lisa Carrington and Aimee Fisher relish blossoming rivalry after 'intense' duel



The 32-year-old has won the K1 200 at the last three Olympic Games and is also the defending champion in the K1 500, with victory in Tokyo last year following her bronze medal at Rio 2016.

It was Carrington’s first international regatta since last year’s Tokyo Olympics, but she warmed up by defeating defending world champion Aimee Fisher in a dramatic best-of-three series of races at Lake Karapiro late last month.

TVNZ Olympic great beats reigning world champion in race three of their duel for a world championships berth.

The New Zealander won in one minute 47.41 seconds, heading home Slovenia’s Anja Osterman by 1.82 seconds, going almost four seconds quicker than her winning time in Tokyo last year.

Carrington and Hoskin took bronze in the K2 500 in a tight finish behind Poland and Germany, with only 0.83s separating the three crews, while the new-look NZ women’s K4 crew were just 1.14s outside the medals.

The New Zealand team will compete in the second World Cup regatta in Poland later this week, with Carrington likely to contest the K1 200 at that regatta and the world championships in Canada in August.