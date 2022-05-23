Aniwaka Haumaha named in Black Sticks squad for women's hockey World Cup

Aniwaka Haumaha was called up for the trans-Tasman series, with an eye on finally achieving a goal in Birmingham.

Veteran defender Aniwaka Haumaha will be part of the New Zealand women’s hockey squad for the World Cup, after seven years away from international competition.

Haumaha (née Roberts) recently gained a recall to the Black Sticks for a series against Australia, and the 33-year-old mother of two has kept her place for the tournament to be played in the Netherlands and Spain in July, ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Haumaha was unavailable for selection camps this year due to her wedding but impressed selectors against Australia and will get the opportunity to add to her 71 caps in the 20-strong squad.

David Unwin/Stuff Aniwaka Roberts in action for New Zealand versus India in Palmerston North in 2012.

New Zealand will face England, India, and China in the World Cup group stages after three matches against Spain and one each against the Netherlands and Chile in the lead-up to the tournament.

“This is an exciting time for our women’s programme with quite a young team – it’ll be fantastic to give these players an early opportunity to test themselves at a pinnacle event against the best in the world,” said interim head coach Darren Smith.

Black Sticks women’s squad for World Cup: Kaitlin Cotter, Anna Crowley, Tarryn Davey, Frances Davies, Stephanie Dickins, Katie Doar, Aniwaka Haumaha, Megan Hull, , Alia Jaques, Tessa Jopp, Tyler Lench, Alex Lukin, Olivia Merry, Grace O’Hanlon, Hope Ralph, Brooke Roberts, Olivia Shannon, Rose Tynan. Travelling reserves: Madi Doar, Ella Hyatt-Brown.