Cherry Blyde becomes first female president of Taranaki Rugby in its 136-year history

Cherry Blyde was visited by daughter Michaela after she returned from the Olympics with a gold medal. (File photo)

The Taranaki Rugby Football Union has a female president for the first time in its 136-year history.

Cherry Blyde, who has served for the past two years as Taranaki Rugby Football Union vice-president, was confirmed in the top role at its annual general meeting (AGM) in Inglewood on Wednesday night, succeeding former New Plymouth Boys’ High School principal Lyal French-Wright.

Blyde, mother of Black Ferns sevens star Michaela, said she had ambitions for the women’s game which would come with hard work, but also wanted to attract younger players.

“The presidency is an honorary role. You can get involved as much as you like or just sit there nodding and smiling. I intend to keep busy.”

READ MORE:

* Generation game: The wildly different experiences of mother-daughter Black Ferns Cherry and Michaela Blyde

* Blacks Ferns Sevens stars Blyde and Broughton share Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year 2021

* Taranaki rugby players Michaela Blyde, Gayle Broughton selected Black Ferns Sevens for Olympics



Kevin Barrett was elected as vice president, while Sarah Mako replaced Kevin Murphy on the board after his retirement as an appointed director.

Blyde and Mako join a growing list of women appointments. Farah Palmer was the first female on New Zealand Rugby’s board and others have followed, including former Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy.

Blyde, a Lepperton dairy farmer, is no stranger to the rugby field. After missing out on the Taranaki netball team in 1989, she played for Clifton until 1992 and again between 1994 to 1996, mostly at second-five eighth – the same position as her brother Chris Sutton, who played 45 games for Taranaki between 1987-1993.

She also represented Taranaki and made her Black Ferns debut in 1992.

Blyde transitioned into coaching initially to assist her twin boys, Cole and current Taranaki halfback Liam. She served as the junior convenor of Clifton, was the secondary schools’ liaison for Taranaki Rugby between 2013 and 2016 and helped Taranaki’s women’s sevens team.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff “I’ve been hurt more by farming than I have playing rugby. If you’re taught how to play properly, you can avoid a lot of injuries,” Cherry Blyde said. (file photo)

She said she was disappointed that Taranaki only has four premier women’s club teams, but was impressed with growth among secondary school girls, eight high schools fielding teams.

There are opportunities in the representative space with a Taranaki under-18 team in the mix for a competition in either the Chiefs or Hurricanes’ region.

“I want to make sure the women’s game is being looked after and growing.”

But it’s not just the women’s game Blyde wants to improve.

She said attracting young players to rugby in general was not straight forward, but believed good coaching and more risk taking would help boost numbers.

“I think video games and the physical side of it are putting a lot of kids off. We tend to wrap kids in cotton wool these days.

“I’ve been hurt more by farming than I have playing rugby. If you’re taught how to play properly, you can avoid a lot of injuries.”