'Shocked and started crying': Eden Carson savours surprise White Ferns contract

White Ferns great Amy Satterthwaite has opted to call time on her international cricket career after being advised she wouldn't be a contract for next season.

Eden Carson admits she was in shock and burst into tears as soon as she hung up the phone after being offered a White Ferns contract for the coming summer.

The Otago Sparks spinner is one of six first-timers in New Zealand Cricket’s 17-strong contracted list for the 2022-23 season, with the selectors showing a clear eye to the future on the back of a disappointing home World Cup.

Auckland Hearts trio Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold and Izzy Gaze, the Northern Brave’s Nensi Patel and the Wellington Blaze’s Georgia Plimmer are the others to have been offered maiden deals.

Michael Thomas/Photosport Otago spinner Eden Carson admits she was highly emotional after receiving a White Ferns contract offer.

Carson, 20, debuted on the domestic scene in the 2018/19 season and has been knocking on the door of higher honours, following a highly successful 2021/22 campaign where she played in both one-day and T20 grand finals, claimed more than 30 wickets across both formats and broke Sparks bowling records.

But still, the news of her contract offer still came as a complete surprise.

“I was initially really shocked when I received the call, and actually started crying after I hung up,” Carson admitted.

“Receiving my first White Ferns contract means a lot to both myself and my family. The news really didn’t sink in until I called mum and dad to tell them the news.

“Them telling me how proud they were of me was almost better than getting the call itself.”

Carson credited all of those around her with helping her get to this position.

“My family, friends, and family within the Otago Sparks have definitely been a major factor in getting to where I am today with my cricket,” she said.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Eden Carson was a standout performer for the Otago Sparks last summer.

“[Coach] Craig [Cumming] and my Sparks team-mates have especially helped me to grow my game and achieve my goals – which is to play for the White Ferns.”

In quite the changing of the guard, Canterbury Magicians trio Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu and Frankie Mackay, along with Wellington Blaze duo Leigh Kasperek and Thamsyn Newton have missed on offers to extend their existing contracts, while veteran wicketkeeper Katey Martin has pulled stumps on her career.

New Zealand Cricket general manager of high performance cricket, Bryan Stronach, acknowledged there were tough calls to make but were determined to look ahead to the future with their contract offers.

“It’s never easy coming up with a final 17 players,” Stronach said.

“Having said that, we’re excited about the six new faces receiving contract offers, several of whom already have some White Ferns experience under their belt.”

AT A GLANCE

Players offered central contracts for 2022-23:

Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Nensi Patel, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe.

The new players:

Eden Carson

Age: 20, right-arm off-break

List A career: 36 matches, bowl average 30.11 (one 5-for), economy 5.04

T20 career: 37 matches, bowl average 18.87 (one 4-for, one 5-for), economy 6.58.

Izzy Gaze

Age: 18, right-hand bat, wicketkeeper

List A career: 12 matches, bat average 7.62, strike rate 44.85

T20 career: 14 matches, bat average 11.57, strike rate 88.04

Fran Jonas

Age: 18, left-arm orthodox spin

ODI career: 5 matches, bowl average 104.50, economy 5.97

List A career: 24 matches, bowl average 27.35 (one 4-for), economy 4.30

T20 career: 28 matches, bowl average 28.33, economy 5.93

Nensi Patel

Age: 20, right-hand bat, right-arm off-break

List A career: 35 matches, bat average 26.64 (2 50s), strike rate 69.33, bowl average 26.50 (2 5-fors), economy 4.31

T20 career: 30 matches, bat average 13.00, strike rate 79.13, bowl average 17.46 (1 4-for), economy 6.09

Molly Penfold

Age: 20, right-arm medium-fast

ODI career: 2 matches, bowl average 42.50, economy 5.00

List A career: 17 matches, bowl average 36.92 (1 4-for), economy 5.53

T20 career: 14 matches, bowl average 36.14, economy 7.02

Georgia Plimmer

Age: 18, right-hand bat

List A career: 20 matches, bat average 15.46, strike rate 52.96

T20 career: 22 matches, bat average 10.53, strike rate 104.58