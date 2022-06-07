'Know your worth': Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate responds to NZ Rugby apology

Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate has acknowledged New Zealand Rugby’s public apology for the “systemic failings” that led to a decline in her wellbeing on last year’s Black Ferns tour.

In December 2021, following a social media post by Ngata-Aerengamate, NZR commissioned an independent review into the culture and environment of the Black Ferns.

NZR on Tuesday formally apologised directly to Ngata-Aerengamate and her whānau for the experiences that led to a decline in hauora (wellbeing) for her. NZR has taken responsibility for the systemic failings that led to this decline, it said in a statement.

On Tuesday afternoon Ngata-Aerengamate acknowledged the apology and said on social media it’s important to “know your worth”.

“Tōku Mana Motuhake - Tū Ake, Kōrero Ake, Whakamana i a koe anō. Free to be Me - Stand up, Speak up, Know Your Worth,” she said.

“Ngā mihi aroha to all who have shown love and support throughout my tough time with speaking out. It’s been emotional for all involved and I would like to thank my partner, whānau, advisors, team mates and friends for the guidance and awhi during this time.”

She also acknowledged the review panel – which was established in the wake of her December 2021 social media post - for their “manaaki and their mahi.”

In April 2022, upon completion of the review, NZR fully accepted the review’s findings and recommendations, including the findings that stated Ngata-Aerengamate’s concerns expressed in her social media post were not isolated, and that following her breaking down on the end of year tour, she was not properly supported or monitored.

It found some players and management described negative experiences, including culturally insensitive comments, poor communication and inconsistent feedback, allegations of ‘‘favouritism’’ and ‘’ghosting’’, ‘’body-shaming’’ and a lack of good recruitment, induction and ongoing support for both management and players.

“The Black Ferns and women’s rugby will be so much better for it [the review]. That makes me happy,” Ngata-Aerengamate said.

“I’m on the mend, enjoying my footy again with a free spirit.”

She also acknowledged NZR, thanking them for “engaging and acting; together we got there.”

NZR said in the statement it is committed to ensuring Ngata-Aerengamate receives the “appropriate mental wellbeing and training support required to help her continued recovery”.

The apology follows a “mediated restorative process” between Ngata-Aerengamate, her whānau and support people, and NZR and former Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore. The process was ongoing at the time Moore resigned from the role in April, NZR said.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff WIRA board chair Traci Houpapa said NZR’s apology vindicates Ngata-Aerengamate.

Women in Rugby Aotearoa (WIRA) board chair Traci Houpapa said the apology “vindicates” Ngata-Aerengamate and sends a signal that “all wahine should be able to speak up with confidence, without fear of losing their positions, contracts or places in the sport they love”.

“WIRA restates our support for Te Kura as she works through this process with her partner and whānau. We are pleased to see NZR finally make a public apology to her, which will become more meaningful as the review findings are implemented,” Houpapa said.

“[the] statement puts on public record that NZR commits to making the changes necessary in the rugby system to support women in rugby which is encouraging.”

She said Ngata-Aerengamate’s courage to call out “behaviour unbecoming” of women’s rugby and the Black Ferns was a “much needed wake-up call for NZR”.

“It’s now time for NZR to take action to support women in rugby on a fair and equitable basis. It’s time for NZR and the rugby system in Aotearoa to do and be better.”