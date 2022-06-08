Eden Park's new changing rooms set 'benchmark' for women in sport

Gender neutral changing facilities have been unveiled at Eden Park in Auckland.

Eden Park has set the “benchmark” for the rest of Aotearoa with the reveal of its gender-neutral changing rooms.

Female international athletes in rugby, cricket and football can now use gender-neutral facilities at New Zealand’s national stadium after significant upgrades to the south stand and west stand changing rooms.

Nick Sautner, CEO of Eden Park, said the installation of the toilets and changing rooms was a significant step torward gender equality for female athletes and officials.

“We are delighted that they will be enjoyed by both current and future wāhine in sport,” Sautner said.

Female players and officials now have access to individual showers, privacy screens, cubicle toilets, baby change tables, sanitary bins and accessible bathrooms.

Charmaine McMenamin, a Black Fern and Auckland Storm player, said one of the biggest issues for women had been the lack of toilets.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Female players and officials now have access to individual showers, privacy screens, cubicle toilets, baby change tables, sanitary bins and accessible bathrooms.

“Normally there is always a urinal and maybe one toilet in a changing room and when you have a team of 23 women trying to go toilet before the game it gets a bit hectic,” said McMenamin.

She said some younger athletes weren’t as comfortable in their bodies as the older athletes, so it was nice for them to have individual space.

The upgrade was part of the Accessible Facilities Project, the result of a funding boost of $15.4 million from Sport NZ as part of the wider Sport Recovery Package.

The project focused on facilities that would be used for the three women’s world cups held in New Zealand – these include the recent Cricket World Cup, the 2021 Rugby World Cup, to be played in October 2022, and the 2023 Football World Cup.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Karakia conducted by Renata Blair of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and an Eden Park Board member.

Katie Perkins, White Fern and Auckland Hearts player, said the upgrades at Eden Park were a long time coming.

“The upgrade is really important to us as it feels like we are really valued now just as much as the men.

“The fact that Eden Park is the national stadium for Aotearoa, it sets that benchmark for the rest of the country to follow,” she said.

Perkins said the upgrade would make grassroots clubs ask themselves whether their changing rooms were appropriate for men and women.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Charmaine McMenamin said around the world it's pretty rare to have gender-neutral changing rooms, so it's cool that New Zealand is the forefront.

Through the project, best practice guidelines has been developed which will be shared with clubs and sports organisations around New Zealand to encourage further improvements.

In all, $7.4 million of the funding package will directly benefit grassroots players with some clubs becoming training grounds for the 12 Rugby World Cup teams.

Grassroot venues that will benefit are Bruce Pulman Park, Bell Park, Ōrākei Domain, Gribblehirst Park, Hora Hora Rugby Union Football Club, Shore Road Reserve, Colin Maiden Park and Northland Rugby’s new facility at Pohe Island.