Zoe Hobbs powers to record-breaking victory in Oceania 100m final in Mackay

Zoe Hobbs lit up the opening day of the Oceania championships in Mackay on Tuesday, blasting to a stunning Oceania women’s 100m record of 11.09 seconds to strike gold.

Three times during the domestic season, the Auckland-based sprinter from Taranaki lowered the New Zealand women’s 100m record and on a wet track and in lightly falling rain in Queensland she clipped a further 0.06 from that time.

In conditions which were far from ideal for sprinting, the performance was hugely encouraging for the 24-year-old ahead of the world championships in Eugene, Oregon in July followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Alan Lee/Photosport Zoe Hobbs set another 100m record and beat Australia’s best (file photo).

Hobbs, who finished 0.25sec clear of silver medallist Bree Masters of Australia, said: “I was so shocked to run an opener (first race since the Australian champs in early April) and in the 11.0 is beyond what I was expecting.

READ MORE:

* Tom Walsh throws season's best 22.31m to log back-to-back victories in Poland

* Life in the fast lane: Why James Mortimer's crack sprint squad are burning up the track

* Why the omission of Eddie Osei-Nketia and Tiaan Whelpton from the Commonwealth Games is a great shame

* Kiwi sprint queen Zoe Hobbs moved to tears as sizzling record run opens key doors



“I came into these championships and I thought if I ran under 11.2 I would have been super stoked. I can’t believe that has just happened.

“Since running the Aussie champs I went through a reload phase in the gym and this wasn’t a priority – the priority is the world championships and Commonwealth Games, so to run a time that quickly this early is very exciting.”

Hobbs, who trimmed 0.02sec from the Oceania record of Australian Melissa Breen, will now be based in Germany for a month and plans to run three competitions in Europe before she heads out to the US for the world championships.

John Davidson/Photosport Eddie Osei-Nketia and Tiaan Whelpton contested a tightly fought men’s 100m final (file photo).

Australia edged New Zealand in a highly-competitive senior men’s 100m final as Eddie Osei-Nketia took silver in 10.23sec with fastest qualifier Tiaan Whelpton fourth in 10.36.

In a tight run race Jake Doran (10.19) secured the Oceania title from the New Zealand champion with Australia’s Joshua Azzopardi (10.27) grabbing bronze.

World championship-bound athlete Sam Tanner maintained his outstanding recent form by cruising to victory in the senior men’s 1500m.

Ten days earlier he posted a 1500m personal best and world championships entry standard time of 3:34.37 to win the prestigious Prefontaine Classic and backed up that form on Tuesday.

Seizing control of the race before the final 600m he turned on the gas to pull clear of the opposition and strike gold in 3:42.56 to finish two places higher than he did as a teenager at the 2019 edition of the Oceania championships in Townsville.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Kiwi 1500m athlete Sam Tanner cruised to the Oceania title (file photo).

“It was nice to come over here and win. It was warmer than New Zealand but it was a bit wet with a bit of breeze but a good run.

“I had a bit more of an intense training week last week coming off Pre, it was just a good hard effort the goal was just to run a good last lap

“It’s cool to win the title I came third here in 2019, these boys took out hard today and gave me a run for my money.”

Hamish Kerr retained his Oceania high jump title with a best of 2.24m. The 25-year-old world indoor bronze medallist made a successful clearance with his second attempt but considering the demanding conditions he was satisfied with his efforts to secure a gold medal from Australian Yual Reath (2.21m).

“I’m pretty stoked to get the win. I was a little frustrated with some of my jumping some were sub-standard but I got some good jumps in me and hopefully that will come out more in the coming weeks.

“I was on high after World Indoors and winning my first global medal, but since then it has been up and down. I got Covid and I had a month off training, which has pushed everything back. It is nice to know, I’ve got through that and I know what I need to do to really perform.

“Coming back to Australia was about the competition but also about also connecting with my physio, my coach and girlfriend and all the other special people in my life.”