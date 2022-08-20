Black Ferns retain O'Reilly Cup after flattening lacklustre Wallaroos 52-5 in Christchurch

The Black Ferns retained the O'Reilly Cup after hammering Australia in Christchurch.

At Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch: Black Ferns 52 (Ruahei Demant 2, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Amy du Plessis, Kendra Cocksedge, Ayesha Leti-I’iga 2, Luka Connor tries; Cocksedge 3, Renee Holmes 3 con) Australia 5 (Piper Duck try). HT: 26-0.

The Black Ferns retained the O'Reilly Cup by flattening the lacklustre Wallaroos 52-5 in Christchurch for their fourth successive win since Wayne Smith took charge.

Saturday night’s rout was the Black Ferns’ penultimate test before their Rugby World Cup campaign kicks off against the same Australian side in seven weeks.

John Davidson/PHOTOSPORT Co-captain Ruahei Demant, who scored two tries, is mobbed by Black Ferns team-mates.

With the return O'Reilly Cup test in Adelaide next Saturday, after running in eight tries to one, it’s hard to see anything other than another comfortable Kiwi win in this trans-Tasman mismatch.

READ MORE:

* Black Ferns player ratings: Kendra Cocksedge, Ayesha Leti-I'iga star in Wallaroos walloping

* Recap: Black Ferns vs Australia - first O'Reilly Cup test

* Farah Palmer Cup: Leaders Canterbury and champions Waikato secure home semifinals

* Christchurch test a dream come true for Black Ferns' sister duo



As coach, Smith might not take great satisfaction from the Black Ferns dismantling the Australians so comfortably because greater tests are to come at the World Cup.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Kennedy Simon was excellent for the Black Ferns in her second start.

Beating the Wallaroos with ease is hardly ideal preparation for the challenge of either England or France, but the Black Ferns can only play what’s in front of them, and they did with the authority of a side that is operating more efficiently with each test.

The comebacks of co-captain Kennedy Simon and No 8 Charmaine McMenamin, two former Black Ferns of the year, were massive in driving the side forward with huge carries smashing through Australia’s frail defensive line.

Simon was one player to enhance their reputation from last year’s troubled northern tour, when they lost four on the trot to England and France, and brings an aggressive edge to their pack, something the European heavyweights have in abundance.

With McMenamin, who was playing her first test since 2019 after recovering from a freakish spinal injury last year, and the presence of Alana and Chelsea Bremner and Joanah Ngan-Woo, the Black Ferns are building a forward unit to meet the sizeable challenge of the northern powerhouses in the World Cup.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Charmaine McMenamin was superb on her comeback for the Black Ferns.

McMenamin also skilfully offloaded for co-captain Ruahei Demant’s second try and was imperious in her 53 minutes, as was veteran halfback Kendra Cocksedge in her record-extending 61st test.

Their scrum and rolling maul were dominant, too, with hooker Luka Connor scoring from the latter after strike winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga’s eye-catching second-half double.

Piper Duck’s try on the hooter spared the Wallaroos the embarrassment of not scoring a point.

The Black Ferns started strongly, literally, with heavy tackling led by two big hits from Ruby Tui.

Australia were struggling to make ground and the Black Ferns kept creeping forward.

They tried out wide but breached the Wallaroos through the middle with Cocksedge’s smart pass sending Demant free to score under the posts.

The forwards in black were outmuscling the green and golds and when lock Ngan-Woo wriggled over for their second try, it was another psychological blow that hurt the struggling Wallaroos.

Without hitting their stride in attack, the Black Ferns were exerting a physical dominance Australia could not handle.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Kendra Cocksedge scoring her try as the Black Ferns smashed Australia in Christchurch.

Amy du Plessis and Cocksedge’s astute finishes after another wave of strong carries from the forwards epitomised New Zealand’s control.

The big moment

Australia started the second half in New Zealand’s 22 and had their first opportunity to attack from a lineout.

They coughed up possession, the Black Ferns marched into Australia’s territory, and Leti-I’iga gleefully burst down the left flank for their fifth try. They were out of sight.

Match rating: 7/10

From a Kiwi perspective, it was a satisfying night as the Black Ferns considerably improved on the 23-10 win over the Wallaroos in dreadful, wet weather in the Pacific Four Series in June.

The big picture

The Black Ferns have retained the O’Reilly Cup again with their 21st successive win in all tests against the Wallaroos.

Martin Hunter/PHOTOSPORT The O’Reilly Cup, held by Wayne Smith, belongs to the Black Ferns.

They meet next Saturday at the Adelaide Oval in the second test of the series and will clash again in the World Cup opener at Eden Park on October 8.

MVP

Simon was outstanding in her comeback in black after a knee injury. She was a force in just her second start in her ninth test.