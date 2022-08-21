Questions remain of Black Ferns ahead of World Cup on home soil

The Black Ferns celebrate Ruahei Demant’s opening try against Australia in Christchurch on Saturday night.

ANALYSIS: Getting an accurate gauge on the Black Ferns ahead of this year’s World Cup is no easy task.

Sure, beating up on the Aussies – a team they’ve never tasted defeat against – and locking up the O’Reilly Cup on the back of a 52-5 win in Christchurch on Saturday night is all well and good.

The same goes for their emphatic Pacific Four Nations campaign earlier this year, when they rolled Australia, Canada and the United States.

However, a lingering question remains ahead of the World Cup on home soil.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Black Ferns lock Joanah Ngan-Woo scores the Black Ferns’ second try against the Aussies in Christchurch on Saturday night.

How would they fare against England and France, the heavyweights who blitzed the Black Ferns twice each last year, outscoring them 166-47 through four tests?

Head coach Wayne Smith would sure relish a pre World Cup clash with one of them to see how his side stacks up.

But he’s out of luck. All that remains for the Black Ferns before they kick off their World Cup campaign on October 8 against the Aussies is one more test, also against the Wallaroos, in Adelaide next week.

Wales and Scotland, the Black Ferns’ other group opponents, aren’t expected to offer an accurate measuring stick either, meaning the real test is unlikely to come until deep into the tournament.

In the meantime, Smith can at least play on knowing his side has the O’Reilly Cup in the bag with a test to play.

The Black Ferns, despite being guilty of some sloppy passing, made mincemeat of their neighbours in front of about 4000 fans at Orangetheory Stadium in their penultimate match before the World Cup, improving their overall record against the Aussies to 21 wins and zero losses.

Highlighted by co-captain Ruahei Demant’s and Ayesha Leti-I’iga’s doubles, the New Zealanders outscored the visitors eight tries to one during the Black Ferns’ first test in the Garden City since 2017.

Their scrum did a demolition job on the Wallaroos, midfielders Amy Du Plessis and Theresa Fitzpatrick put in some seriously good shots on defence, and the forwards consistently rolled over the advantage line, ensuring the backs had quality ball to operate with.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Black Ferns centre Amy du Plessis crosses for a first half try against the Wallaroos.

Most encouragingly, their lineout – such a disaster against England and France last year – operated smoothly, for the most part.

No wonder the Black Ferns, who led 26-0 at halftime, were able to play the fast-paced and expansive game Smith desires to toy with the Australians.

That was never more evident than when first five-eighth Demant took a pass and trotted through the most gaping of holes to open the scoring in the 14th minute.

The manner in which lock Joanah Ngan-Woo smashed and bashed her way through some meek goal-line defence was also telling.

Australia, magicians in the world of women’s sevens rugby, were simply no match.

Indeed, just how much Smith and his coaching group will take from this – outside of valuable minutes in the saddle for his players – is questionable.

That said, he would have certainly enjoyed watching Leti-I’iga show off her blazing speed over 50 metres to score a peach of a second half try, Ruby Tui repeatedly threatening with ball in hand, and veteran halfback Kendra Cocksedge turning in a typically polished performance.

What’s clear is Smith is definitely not short of firepower. And more could come into the fold before the World Cup, too. Think Portia Woodman and Stacey Fluhler.

But it’s up front, where they got brutalised by the mauling English and French, where questions remain, ones which can’t be answered by a one-sided thrashing of a team that’s never beaten New Zealand.