Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith rues wasted opportunities despite Wallaroos rout

Good. But not good enough.

That was head coach Wayne Smith’s assessment of the Black Ferns’ 52-5 demolition job of Australia in Christchurch on Saturday night.

The eight tries to one thumping locked up the O’Reilly Cup with a match to spare but, as far as Smith was concerned, it should have been even more emphatic.

He believes the Black Ferns, had they been more clinical, could have gone close to nudging 100 points against the Aussies, who have now lost all 21 matches between the sides.

READ MORE:

* Black Ferns player ratings: Kendra Cocksedge, Ayesha Leti-I'iga star in Wallaroos walloping

* Black Ferns retain O'Reilly Cup after flattening lacklustre Wallaroos 52-5 in Christchurch

* Farah Palmer Cup: Leaders Canterbury and champions Waikato secure home semifinals



“You've got to be happy with the score, no doubt about that, but we were disappointed with some of the skill level,” Smith said

“We'd had a really good week, working really hard on playing an expansive game. I think we probably left five or six tries out there through either being too flat or just dropping ball. Hey, it's good. We've still got a lot of work to do.”

That starts with a review of their first test in Christchurch since 2017, before the Black Ferns head to Adelaide to play the Wallaroos on Saturday night in their final test before the World Cup.

John Davidson/PHOTOSPORT The Black Ferns were far too good for the Aussies in Christchurch on Saturday night.

It’s then back to the Farah Palmer Cup for his players ahead of the global tournament on home soil, which the Black Ferns kickoff against Australia at Eden Park on October 8.

Outside of a series of fumbles and poor passes, Smith expects to see plenty to like during film review.

That includes their scrum doing a demolition job on the Wallaroos, a stout defensive performance, and the forward pack bullying the visitors.

It allowed halfback Kendra Cocksedge, who is expected to retire after the World Cup, to deliver slick ball to pivot and co-captain Ruahei Demant, who scored two tries.

Wing Ayesha Leti-I’iga also bagged a double, including a 50m scorcher in the second half, as the Black Ferns kicked on from their 26-0 halftime lead.

“I thought defence was absolutely outstanding. The numbering off and the execution in the tackle was superb,” Smith said.

“The pack played really well, there were some great performances there, good in the lineout, put pressure on them, put pressure on their scrum. Gave a few penalties away at the breakdown which was disappointing, but we can fix that."

Since taking over from Glenn Moore, who resigned in the aftermath of last year’s disastrous northern tour, when the Black Ferns were outscored 166-47 through four tests against France and England, Smith has expressed a desire to play an expansive and up-tempo game, one which has Demant “fitter than I’ve ever been before”.

Martin Hunter/Photosport The Black Ferns hammered Australia in Christchurch on Saturday to wrap up the O’Reilly Cup with a match to spare.

While the Black Ferns are working overtime to improve their physicality and conditioning, Smith made it clear his side isn’t going to outmuscle powerhouses France and England, but they can at least attempt to run them ragged.

“We are pushing these girls to play at a really high pace, and it takes really good execution to be able to play at that pace.

“We're four months into it, so we're just building as we go. But there will be a good review on Monday and Tuesday, and we’ll see if we can make some improvements over in Adelaide.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Black Fern Kennedy Simon on the charge against the Wallaroos in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Asked if the Black Ferns would be better off being sternly tested ahead of the World Cup, Smith insisted the Wallaroos were better than the scoreline at Orangetheory Stadium demonstrated.

“We played really well up front, which I think would have been a surprise to them. I think [assistant coach] Wes Clarke's work this week around our defence was fantastic....I think they're better than that, and we're going to be playing them on their home ground next week.

“And I'm being truthful about that. There will be a lot of areas we'll be reviewing Monday and Tuesday that we've got to put some work in.”