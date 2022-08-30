Alice Robinson powers to win in Australia New Zealand Cup Giant Slalom

Alice Robinson skis her way to the top of the podium in the FIS Australia New Zealand Cup Giant Slalom at Cardrona Peak, Queenstown, on Tuesday.

New Zealand ski racing star Alice Robinson has claimed the Yellow Bib for the Giant Slalom Australia New Zealand Cup after a sizzling performance in the second race at the Winter Games on Queenstown’s Coronet Peak on Tuesday.

Andreas Zampa from Slovakia won the men’s event on the back of his silver medal performance in the same discipline.

Robinson was in fourth place, 0.84 seconds behind Katie Hensien from the United States, after the first run. But she put in a blinder of a second run to win by almost half a second.

Ava Sunshine (USA) finished in second place, 49sec behind Robinson, with Hensien third, a mere two hundredths of a second behind teammate Sunshine.

“It feels so good, I am really happy with how I held myself today. First run was a bit rusty and second run I just tried to get back to that usual race charge. I’m really happy,” an ecstatic Robinson said at the bottom of the run.

It has been a challenging FIS ANC series for Robinson, who had Did Not Finish results along with her third-place finish in Super G on Saturday.

Ross Mackay/Winter Games NZ Alice Robinson is flanked by Ava Sunshine, left, and Katie Hensien after the Australia New Zealand Cup Giant Slalom.

“I just upped my concentration and started focusing more on the process and trusting my ability a bit more, hoping that if I skied well the results would come. Definitely a big mind change today from the last few days so I will have to keep working on that.”

Andreas Zampa held the top position, 0.26sec ahead of his brother Adam after the first run, and Monday’s Giant Slalom gold medallist Isaiah Nelson (USA) third.

Ross Mackay/Winter Games NZ Men's FIS ANC Giant Slalom winner Andreas Zampa (SVK) in action on Coronet Peak.

Andreas held his lead throughout the highly contested second run to take the win, with Nelson second, just 0.16sec behind him, and Adam Zampa third.

“It feels really good, it is always fantastic to be in New Zealand and to do the races, so I am very happy with today’s victory,’’ Andreas Zampa, who finished in third place in Monday’s race in the same discipline, said.

“I was looking on yesterday’s video and thought that I could go a bit more direct and actually I lost so much time yesterday on the flats yesterday, so today I think it was better.”

More than 80 skiers from 13 nations took part in the final day’s alpine ski racing on The Hurdle at Coronet Peak. A cold Monday night produced fantastic conditions, with the snow hard and fast.

With the alpine ski racing completed, competition resumes on Thursday with the FIS ANC Halfpipe qualifiers, followed by the FIS ANC Slopestyle qualifiers on Friday. Both events will be held at Cardrona Alpine Resort and the finals will take place over the weekend.