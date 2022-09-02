'Like her big sister': Former Silver Ferns captain Katrina Rore and husband Joel welcome second child

Katrina Rore has announced the birth of her second daughter.

Former Silver Ferns captain Katrina Rore and husband Joel Rore have their welcomed their second child into the world.

Rore confirmed on social media the birth of their second daughter, Lola Romi Rore.

The couple last year had their first child, LilyBud Maria Rore.

“Lola Romi Rore has arrived. Looking just like her big sister. So much love,” Rore said in her post on Friday.

Rore was a Netball World Cup winner with the Silver Ferns in 2019.

The veteran defender made her Silver Ferns debut in 2008 and went on to play 137 tests, making her the fourth-most capped player in Silver Ferns history.

Among the first to congratulate Rore on Instagram were former Silver Ferns team-mates, such as Shannon Saunders, Sulu Fitzpatrick, Bailey Mes and Maria Folau.