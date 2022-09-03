Serena Williams beaten in US Open third round in likely final career match

Serena Williams has likely played her last match after her defeat at the US Open, aged 41.

Serena Williams has bowed out of the US Open in what is expected to be the last match of her phenomenal career.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner was beaten in three sets by Australia’s Alja Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in the third round on Saturday (NZ time).

Williams recently announced she was set to retire at the age of 41, with the last major event of the tennis season expected to be her swansong.

John Minchillo/AP Serena Williams reacts after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open.

Williams served for the first set at 5-3 but was broken and then lost the next three games as well to surrender the advantage.

She also held a substantial lead in the second set but faltered again before winning the tie-breaker to take the match to a deciding set to the joy of the packed New York crowd.

Unwilling to go quietly, Williams staved off five match points to prolong the three-hours-plus proceedings in the deciding set, as some spectators stood to watch, camera phones at the ready. No one – save, of course, Tomljanovic – wanted this to end.

It did on Tomljanovic's sixth chance, when Williams netted a shot.

Spark Sport As their incredible doubles career likely ended, the crowd rose to their feet for Serena and Venus Williams.

Williams has collected 73 career titles – the fifth most in the history of the women's game – a record US$94 million in career earnings and the Open era record of 23 major trophies, one shy of Margaret Court's record.

Asked whether she might reconsider in her post-match interview, Williams replied: “I don't think so, but you never know.”

“Oh, my God, thank you so much. You guys were amazing today. I tried,” Williams told the audience, hands on her hips, before mentioning her parents, her husband, and her older sister, Venus, a seven-time major champion.

“I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus. So thank you, Venus,” she said. “She's the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed.”

- with AP