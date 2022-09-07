England women thrash Luxembourg 10-0 in World Cup qualifier

Georgia Stanway scores England’s first goal during the World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg. England won 10-0.

The England women’s football team celebrated their homecoming as European champions with a 10-0 victory over Luxembourg, to complete their World Cup qualification with a perfect record.

Having already secured a place at next year’s World Cup, England went into entertainment-mode against the 117th ranked team in the world in Stoke.

Georgia Stanway and Bethany England each grabbed a double. Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead scored one and assisted two, with Manchester United's Ella Toone doing the same. Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris completed the scoring.

England were creative and purposeful, despite not quite hitting top gear, and they grew into the game as coach Sarina Wiegman made changes.

Although Luxembourg were never expected to beat England, it was the way the home side went about their work that would have pleased Dutchwoman Wiegman.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Nikita Parris scores England’s seventh goal in Stoke.

As the game ground on, the fans chanted "we want 10".

They got their wish when Chelsea striker England obliged by scoring the final goal of the game.

England are yet to lose a match under Dutchwoman Wiegman, while scoring 78 goals and conceding none in World Cup qualifying.