Manukura girls off to top four rugby finals

Manukura co-captain and wing Leiana Marshall-Barton is hopeful of doing well at the national to four.

RUGBY: The Manukura girls first XV are keen to punch above their weight again when they take on the country’s top schools at the national top four this weekend.

The small Palmerston North school has qualified for the national top four finals at the Sport and Rugby Institute. They will play Auckland Girls’ Grammar School in the semifinal at 10.30am on Friday, with finals on Sunday.

In the other semifinal, which kicks off at 12.30pm, Manurewa High School, the Chiefs representative, and will play Christchurch Girls’ High School, who are representing the South Island.

Manukura has a role of about 185 students and only 27 girls in its rugby programme. Auckland Girls’ has a role of about 1000, Christchurch 1200 and Manurewa, which is co-ed, has a roll of about 2100.

READ MORE:

* Manukura win under-15 girls' Hurricanes rugby title

* Manukura beat Feilding girls in pre-season clash

* Manukura girls ready for first crack at top-four rugby championship



David Unwin/Stuff Manukura coach Kristina Sue is proud of the team to qualify for another national top four.

Of Manukura’s 27 rugby players, three are ineligible for the national top four because they are too young.

The national top four were cancelled the past two years due to Covid-19, but this will be the third time Manukura has qualified, having finished third in 2019 and were runners-up in 2018.

This year Manukura were the qualifiers from the Hurricanes region, having beaten St Mary’s College from Wellington in a tense Hurricanes final.

Co-captain and wing Leiana Marshall-Barton said they had been pumped about going to the top four since they beat St Mary’s.

Marshall-Barton, 18, said they hoped to put their name on the map because they were a small school and had a Māori-based kaupapa

“We’ve had a really strong team culture that has led us through all the years [of going to the top four]. Hopefully the girls come closer and our skill levels just lift from the previous years with all the new girls.”

David Unwin/Stuff First five-eighth and co-captain Mia Maraku has been a key player for Manukura.

Coach Kristina Sue said the team was fizzing to be back at the finals.

“We had to dig deep to beat St Mary’s. This is a special group and I hope if it’s any year, it’s this one, especially with how we have prepared and the character among them.”

She said they had great leadership in the group, with the players always having their say, including the team’s four year 13’s Marshall-Barton, her fellow co-captain Mia Maraku, Hope Stanshall and Huia Whakatihi-Heremaia.

Those four players are part of a group of players who were in the team Manukura were last in the top four, but were only youngsters then.

Sue expected Auckland Girls’ Grammar to have good runners, big ball carriers and good ball distribution.

David Unwin/Stuff Taina Keelan-Wyllie, centre, and Pounamu Wharehinga take the ball into contact.

“We’re not big, but we’re fit and hopefully tactically sound.”

Maraku, Marshall-Barton and Pounamu Whareinga are in the Manawatū Cyclones senior women’s team.

There wasn’t much of a local competition this year, so Manukura has played little rugby, having just played teams in the Hurricanes competition, St Mary’s, Feilding High School and Hastings Girls’ High School and have to play the boys at training.

But Sue said it was all part of building resilience and character was a big part of their side.

In the boys top four competition, Napier Boys’ High School will represent the Hurricanes region and will play Blues representatives Westlake Boys’ High School at 1.10pm on Friday.

In the other semifinal, John McGlashan College from the South Island will play Chiefs team Hamilton Boys’ High School at 2.45pm.