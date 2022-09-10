Kendra Cocksedge powers Canterbury to Farah Palmer Cup title in her 100th game

At Te Ohaere-Fox, Cocksedge Park (Rugby Park), Christchurch: Canterbury 41 (Martha Mataele try 3min, Georgia Ponsonby try 5min, Pip Love try 50min, Kendra Cocksedge try 55min, Amy Du Plessis try 60min; Cocksedge 4 pen, 2 con) Auckland 14 (Ruahei Demant try 9min, Cilia Marie Po’e-Tofaeono try 80min; Sophie Fisher con, Patricia Maliepo con). HT: 13-7

Talk about a fairytale finish for Kendra Cocksedge and Steph Te Ohaere-Fox.

Canterbury hammered Auckland 41-14 in Christchurch on Saturday to be crowned Farah Palmer Cup champions for the fifth time in six seasons.

Knocking over their old foes and completing an undefeated season ensured the departing Cocksedge, playing in her 100th game, and fellow centurion Te Ohaere-Fox signed off in style on a day Rugby Park was renamed after them.

Fittingly, Cocksedge scored a try and kicked four penalty goals and two conversions in her 21-point haul, as the red and backs turned their 13-7 lead into an emphatic rout.

The excellent halfback received a standing ovation when substituted late in the match, her work more than done 16 years after making her Canterbury debut.

Prop Pip Love, playing in her 50th game, also scored during a dominant second half, in which Canterbury ran in three of their five tries on the day.

Not one of them was more popular than Cocksedge’s 55th minute strike, when she picked off a pass and raced some 40 metres to the corner, after Canterbury’s scrum shunted Auckland backwards for the umpteenth time.

Martin Hunter/PHOTOSPORT Canterbury halfback Kendra Cocksedge scores a second half try against Auckland in Saturday’s FPC final in Christchurch.

It blew Canterbury’s lead out to 31-7, before midfielder Amy Du Plessis touched down to further ram home the result.

Canterbury would have taken immense satisfaction in the way they bullied the Auckland pack, particularly at set piece time.

After all, it followed Auckland captain Eloise Blackwell, speaking during a radio interview during the week, saying “we know they don’t like physicality”.

Cocksedge made it clear her team had been fired up by the chat out of Auckland’s camp during the week, telling reporters on Thursday arched up Canterbury would come out “humming”.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Canterbury celebrate a scrum penalty late in the first half of their FPC win against Auckland in Christchurch.

No wonder, then, they hooted and hollered when their pack monstered the Aucklanders’ scrum late in the first half and referee Natarsha Ganley awarded them a penalty in front of the sticks, one Cocksedge popped over for a 13-7 halftime lead.

It wasn’t just their scrum that dealt to Auckland, their lineout drive also caused problems, while some of the licks they put on defensively were heated – look no further than the first half tackle Martha Mataele put on Katelyn Vaha’akolo.

Playing into a stiff and nippy breeze in the first half, Canterbury roared out of the gates and rocked the visitors with two tries in the opening five minutes.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Auckland’s Tafito Lafaele on the charge against Canterbury in Saturday’s FPC final.

Wing Mataele, a constant threat with ball in hand, dived over out wide to open the scoring in the third minute, shortly after Canterbury snaffled a lineout against the throw.

Hooker Georgia Ponsonby smashed her way over a couple of minutes later to complete a patient and sustained attack inside the opposition 22.

Auckland and Black Ferns pivot Ruahei Demant glided over moments later and everything was pointing to a high-scoring first half.

It was not to be, with just a pair of Cocksedge penalty goals following before a red and black explosion after the break.

The big moment

Talk about anticipation.

Cocksedge, having watched her forwards monster Auckland’s scrum, read a pressured pass to perfection and dashed away for a memorable try, one which started Canterbury’s celebrations.

Match rating

7/10.

Neutrals certainly would have preferred a closer contest, but Canterbury were simply on another level in front of their home fans, particularly after turning at halftime with a healthy breeze at their backs.

MVP

How could it not be Cocksedge in her 100th and final game?

A try, four penalties and two conversions for more than half of Canterbury’s points on a day she got her fairytale finish.