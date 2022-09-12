Kendra Cocksedge and Steph Te Ohaere-Fox eye coaching future

Don’t be surprised if a couple of retiring Canterbury centurions one day team up in a coaching capacity.

Kendra Cocksedge and Stephanie Te Ohaere-Fox more than hinted it was a possibility in the aftermath of their final game for the red and blacks – their 41-14 win over Auckland in the Farah Palmer Cup final.

Cocksedge, having scored 21 points to power Canterbury to their fifth title in six years in her 100th match, confirmed she’d discussed it with prop Te Ohaere-Fox.

“[Former teammate] Whitney Hansen was meant to be part of that group, too. But she’s gone off and is already doing [assistant coaching] with the Black Ferns and left us behind. But we have talked about that, we’ll just see,” Cocksedge said.

“Might start with a little junior team or something. I had an interview with a young girl, and she said Dunsandel under-11s need a coach next year, so something like that would be quite fun to get back into the coaching scene. I've done little bits and pieces of it, but we will just see what happens."

Of course, Cocksedge isn’t done playing yet. The 34-year-old has the Black Ferns’ World Cup campaign, which kicks off in Auckland on October 8, before she hangs up the boots.

Fresh from kicking six from six off the tee and scoring a 68th try for Canterbury, helping her finish with a record 1085 career points, she’ll be named in the Black Ferns’ squad on Tuesday afternoon.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Kendra Cocksedge and Stephanie Te Ohaere-Fox embrace after winning the Farah Palmer Cup final against Auckland in their final game for the red and blacks.

Cocksedge signs off from Canterbury as the second-most capped player behind Te Ohaere-Fox.

Playing in her 113th game, Te Ohaere-Fox also got a fairytale finish to her provincial career, a year after reaching the century mark.

It was Te Ohaere-Fox who first raised the possibility of coaching together down the track after the game, when they were soaking up their perfect sign-off.

However, despite admitting she wouldn’t be able to stay away from Rugby Park entirely next season, she isn’t planning on rushing into coaching.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Kendra Cocksedge celebrates after signing off from Canterbury with a fifth Farah Palmer Cup title in six years.

“Yeah, I think down the track. Give me a couple of years to soak in it. It might only be one year to soak up retirement,” she said.

“I will probably look at giving back to rugby what it’s given me – all these years of happiness.”

“I will definitely still pop down as much as I can [next year]. I probably won't be able to stay away from the odd training, give my advice on scrums, lineouts, stuff like that. I will definitely try and be involved, just not every night."

Canterbury coach Blair Baxter paid tribute to the departing pair, a big loss for the provincial union, albeit one they’ve long planned for.

Aided by a development programme, they’ve built depth and experience across their squad in recent years – something Cocksedge said made her comfortable with the timing of her retirement.

“She’s a special person, and she’s going to be missed on the field. But I know she will give so much off-field in the years to come,” Baxter predicted.

Also the Matatū head coach, it’s not yet clear if he’ll return for a fourth season in charge of Canterbury.