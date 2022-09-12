New Zealand Rugby penalised $280,000 for not reaching gender diversity targets on its board

A late yellow card and a missed conversion cost the Black Ferns any chance of a third successive World Cup title in Cape Town.

New Zealand Rugby has been penalised, losing $280,000 in Sport New Zealand funding, because of a lack of women on its board.

Out of 65 major New Zealand sporting organisations, NZ Rugby was the only one not to reach the government mandated 40% women on boards quota by December 2021.

The $280,000 in Sport NZ funding will be returned if the quota is met, however financial penalties will increase to nearly $600,000 if NZ Rugby continues to be non-compliant next year, a Sport New Zealand statement said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Former governor-general Dame Patsy Reddy was appointed to the New Zealand Rugby board in April 2022.

NZ Rugby currently has three women on its nine-strong board: deputy chair, former Black Fern and academic Dr Farah Palmer, former governor-general Dame Patsy Reddy and former Otago Rugby board chair Rowena Davenport. The latter two were appointed this year. For NZ Rugby to reach the 40% quota, another woman is required.

Sport New Zealand invests $2.8 million into the sport every year for community rugby initiatives – including initiatives for women and rangatahi (young people) – and for high performance, targeting the Black Ferns and All Blacks Sevens.

READ MORE:

* Dame Patsy Reddy, Rowena Davenport appointed to NZ Rugby board

* Sports boards lean into female representation as deadline looms

* Farah Palmer makes history as first NZ Rugby board deputy chair



NZ Rugby board chair Stewart Mitchell said those areas won’t be impacted by the loss of Sport NZ funding.

“The NZ Rugby board acknowledges that we have not met Sport NZ’s requirement for 40% representation of women on the board by December 2021, and the subsequent financial penalty for non-compliance. While this funding is valuable to NZ Rugby, it will not impact our current work streams in the professional or community game,” he said.

Mitchell said the board had “50% overall diversity” and pathways were being developed to ensure more diverse rugby boards in the future. Emerging director Pauline Luyten was also brought on this year, he said.

“Rugby benefits when there is a range of demographics, skills, backgrounds and personal characteristics on boards. Moving forward it is critical that we maintain a long-term focus to ensure sustainable and meaningful change,” he said.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport NZ Rugby chairman Stewart Mitchell said the board had “50% overall diversity”.

Women in Rugby Aotearoa (WIRA) board chair Traci Houpapa said NZ Rugby had made a “series of missteps” regarding women and women’s rugby in the past 12 months, and could have avoided missing the quota deadline.

She said it was also concerning NZ Rugby had dismissed the “important outcome” as having only a minor impact, particularly on community rugby funding.

“Simply put, Sport NZ’s requirement for 40% representation of women on the NZ Rugby board is both achievable and critical to the overall business success of rugby in Aotearoa,” Houpapa said.

“WIRA is delighted to see the calibre of Dame Patsy Reddy and Rowena Davenport joining the board, bringing with them both commercial and sector experience. We encourage NZ Rugby to take an affirmative approach to upcoming board vacancies.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Women in Rugby Aotearoa board chair Traci Houpapa said NZ Rugby could have avoided losing funding.

Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle said that while NZ Rugby had made progress, Sport NZ “has always indicated that there will be implications” for non-compliance.

“We have had conversations with NZ Rugby who did not meet the target by the due date. While they have made good progress towards compliance, with three out of nine board members now female, they have advised the likely earliest date they will be compliant with the 40% target, will be at the annual meeting in April 2023,” Castle said.

She said she was “proud of the progress” being made regarding gender equity on boards across all sports.

Gender equity is also unlikely for the New Zealand Rugby commercial board, established in the wake of the Silver Lake deal.

Two further independent directors are being sought but currently only two women – Reddy and businesswoman Nicola O’Rourke – are on the board alongside former All Black Richie McCaw, NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson, Mitchell, NZ Rugby board member Bailey Mackey, Silver Lake executives Simon Patterson and Stephen Evans, and Sydney-based businessman Ian Narev as chair.