New Zealand goalkeeper concedes controversial late winner in Champions League

Football Ferns goalkeeper Victoria Esson was on the wrong side of a controversial own goal call which cost her club side a valuable Champions League draw.

Esson was adjudged to have scored the own goal in the latter stages of the first-leg qualifying second round match with her Scottish club side Rangers against Portugal’s Benfica in Glasgow on Wednesday morning (NZ time).

The New Zealand netminder attempted to stop a miscued clearance from one of the Rangers players following a corner but bobbled her initial catch on the goal-line. She grabbed the ball on her second attempt but an assistant referee ruled that the ball had crossed the line.

Getty Images Victoria Esson was ruled to have scored an own goal for Rangers against Benfica during their women's Champions League second round match.

That gave the visitors a 3-2 victory at Ibrox in Rangers’ first Champions League women’s game at home.

Esson had earlier pulled off a couple of excellent saves to keep her side in contention for at least a draw.

The second leg for Rangers will be in Lisbon next week, with the victors on aggregate progressing to the 16-team group stage.