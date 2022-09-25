New Zealand's Niamh Fisher-Black delighted at winning women's U23 world road cycling title

New Zealand rider Niamh Fisher-Black hopes her world under-23 road cycling title can boost her hopes of a “rainbow jersey’’ in the senior ranks.

The 22-year-old Nelsonian won the UCI under-23 road world championship title at Wollongong, Australia on Saturday.

She was 12th overall in the combined elite and under-23 road race over 164kms, in a select peloton just one second behind winner Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands.

Fisher-Black, who rides for the crack SD Worx professional team, is the first Kiwi female to win the road race world title. The other females to claim the rainbow jersey are Linda Villumsen, who won the elite world time trial in 2015 and Rebecca Spence in the junior world time trial in 2006.

Fisher-Black was the only under-23 rider in a telling 12-strong break that ultimately featured in the sprint for the race honours.

“The race started to open-up two laps out. In the final sprint I wasn’t quite up with the top girls but it was good for me to think about the under-23 title,’’ she said.

“With two laps to go I realised that I was the only under-23 girl going with the front move. I had a quick look around in the final lap but also kept my head in the game for the elite race too.”

David Davies New Zealand's Niamh Fisher-Black (R) races during the women’s road race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Fisher-Black, last year’s leading under-23 rider on the UCI Women’s World Tour, believed she could figure in the sharp end of the race.

“I knew if I had good legs I could be in the fight for the overall race. It was a climb that suited me – super-steep which is ideal for me as a rider.

“It was such a long race and all down to being patient. It was challenging mentally to do that many laps. The first time up the climb I was telling myself just five to go and counting down every time. That climb was not easy and such a long race.

“In the women’s peloton we are not used to doing a race that long and quite a challenge keeping on top of nutrition and stuff is a big part of it.”

While the youngest in that break, Fisher-Black showed maturity beyond her years with her race-craft.

“I was tempted to have a crack but when it comes to a race like this, racing for our nations, it is a funny dynamic because some teams are much bigger. New Zealand had four riders whereas Italy had eight riders.

“So, you have to play to your strengths and it was not my responsibility to open up the race. That is where you had to be patient. It gives me a lot of confidence and a lot of motivation. I see myself improving race by race and year by year.”

Dario Belingheri/Getty Images Niamh Fisher-Black of New Zealand and Team SD Worx celebrates winning the best young rider jersey after a stage of the Giro D’Italia.

After a long year, her team has allowed her to finish her season, and head back to Nelson for a much-needed break, with mission accomplished in the under-23 division – and how.

“The last two years have been phenomenal for me. I have found a lot about myself as an athlete and I have learned a lot and taken some big steps in my performance.

“It is cool to wrap up my under-23 career with the rainbow jersey. That is something I can hold on to for the rest of my career. It is a cool result and I hope to back it up with another rainbow jersey in the future.”