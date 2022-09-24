New Zealand's Niamh Fisher-Black wins women's under-23 world road cycling title

New Zealand professional Niamh Fisher-Black won the UCI women’s under-23 road world championship title in Wollongong, Australia, on Saturday.

The 22-year-old finished 12th in the combined elite and under-23 road race over 164kms, in a select peloton just one second behind winner Annemiek van Vleuten of the Netherlands.

Nelson’s Fisher-Black was the only under-23 rider in that group to claim the rainbow jersey, after being ranked top under-23 rider on the WorldTour last year.

She is the first New Zealand female to win a road race world championship title, with Linda Villumsen winning the time trial in 2015.

Fisher-Black, a professional with SD Worx, is a noted climber and road strongly in the peloton which was gradually reduced over the demanding hills at Wollongong.