Grace Prendergast and Kerri Williams claim gold at world rowing championships

Grace Prendergast, left, and Kerri Williams celebrate winning the women’s pair final at the world rowing champs in the Czech Republic.

New Zealand rowers Grace Prendergast and Kerri Williams have continued their dominance on the world stage.

The highly dominant women’s pair added yet more gold to their glittering collection by surging to victory at the world champs in the Czech Republic on Saturday night (NZ time).

The duo not only won the Olympic title last year (and were also part of the silver-winning women’s eight in Tokyo as well), but had also claimed the world champs title the last time it was staged in 2019, as well as 2017, with a second-place finish in 2018.

Having doubled up in the eight at those past two world champs but focusing all their attention on just the pair this time, Prendergast and Williams (nee Gowler) were highly favoured to triumph again.

And, after moving into the lead around the halfway stage, the Kiwis flexed all their muscle over the run home to stamp their mark yet again.

“We came into the world champs with no real expectations,” said Prendergast, who also spent time this season rowing in the Cambridge University women’s eight in England.

“We just wanted to enjoy the year and see where it took us, and couldn’t be happier with the results.”

Romania’s Ioana Vrinceanu and Denisa Tilvescu – who the Kiwis had pipped for gold in their sole World Cup outing of the year in July – had flown off the start at 49 strokes per minute.

There was also a gutsy start from Great Britain’s Emily Ford and Esme Booth, who established an early lead, holding it to the 1000-metre mark.

Prendergast and Williams sat in second place and then made their charge, looking comfortable going into the final quarter of the race, and in the end went on to finish 2.26 seconds clear of the Netherlands’ Ymkje Clevering and Veronique Meester, with the United States duo of Maddie Wanamaker and Claire Collins a further 2.01 seconds behind.

STUFF The crew of the gold medal-winning 1972 Olympic men's rowing eight recently gathered in Wellington to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their legendary race.

“We did still have an extra gear if we needed it,” Williams said.

“One of the more enjoyable races, so really exciting for us… we don’t think we’ve seen the best of our boat yet.”

Meanwhile, the men’s pair of Tom Mackintosh and Matt MacDonald finished sixth and last in their final, 5.44 seconds off the pace, in what was a decent showing, having made the transition from the eight which won gold in Tokyo last year.

There are two more Kiwis in finals action on the final day of competition (on Monday morning NZT), with Emma Twigg and Jordan Parry in the women’s and men’s single sculls finals, respectively.