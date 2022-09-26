Emma Twigg takes silver in women's single scull at 2022 world rowing champs

Olympic champion Emma Twigg had to bow to the new sensation in the women’s single scull final at the world rowing championships.

The 35-year-old from New Zealand was beaten by 24-year-old Karolien Florijn of the Netherlands in the final overnight (NZ time) in Racice, Czech Republic.

It capped an unbeaten year for Florijn – her first in the senior single scull class – after she also triumphed at two World Cup regattas and the recent European Championships.

NZ Rowing/Supplied Emma Twigg displays her silver medal after the women's single scull final at the world rowing championships in Racice, Czech Republic.

The Dutch sculler won in seven minutes 31.66 seconds – 2.39s ahead of Twigg, with another newcomer, Australia’s Tara Rigney, taking bronze.

Twigg, who won Olympic gold in Tokyo last year after finishing fourth at the previous two Olympics, was contesting her first major regatta of the year after illness prevented her racing at two World Cup events in Europe earlier this season.

“When you don’t have quite the legs to last the second half of the race, it is always going to be hard to hang on,” Twigg said of her efforts to beat Florijn.

New Zealand’s Jordan Parry was less than a second away from a first world champs medal when fourth in the men’s single scull final.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Jordan Parry narrowly missed a medal in the men’s single scull final.

The 26-year-old, who struggled in his first major international regatta in the boat at Tokyo last year, was only 0.81s behind bronze medallist Graeme Thomas of Great Britain in the final won by Germany’s Ollie Zeidler.

Zeidler headed home European champ Melvin Twellaar of the Netherlands, while surprise Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Stefanos Ntouskos of Greece was sixth.

New Zealand finished the world champs with three medals – gold in the women’s pair to defending world and Olympic champs Grace Prendergast and Kerri Williams, Twigg’s silver, and bronze from lightweight women’s single sculler Jackie Kiddle.