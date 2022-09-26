White Ferns beaten by four wickets by the West Indies in 3rd ODI in Antigua

Despite Jess Kerr's excellence with the ball, NZ lost by four wickets to the hosts in the 3rd and final ODI in Antigua.

3rd ODI, Antigua: New Zealand 168 all out in 48.1 overs (L Down 53, A Kerr 30; H Matthews 2-23, A Fletcher 2-31, K Ramharack 2-28) lost to the West Indies 169-6 (S Taylor 51 ret, H Matthews 40, A Alleyne 27no; J Kerr 3-29) by four wickets.

The White Ferns have been unable to complete an ODI series clean sweep over the West Indies on Monday morning (NZ time).

The hosts scored a shaky four-wicket win against New Zealand in Antigua to deny the tourists a 3-0 success in the 50-over series.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Jess Kerr took 3-29 for the White Ferns in their third ODI against the West Indies in Antigua. (FILE PHOTO)

New Zealand won the series-opener by five runs before claiming game two by two wickets.

New Zealand could only manage 168 batting first, being dismissed in the 49th over.

Openers Suzie Bates (2) and Sophie Devine (7) fell cheaply and while Amelia Kerr (30 from 56 balls) and Lauren Down (53 from 78) provided some substance, the innings fell away once Down was dismissed.

She struck three fours and a six as NZ could only total nine boundaries, with the home side’s spinners Hayley Matthews (2-23 off 10), Afy Fletcher (2-31 off 8) and Karishma Ramharack (2-28 off 8.1) dictating terms.

James Allan/Getty Images Lauren Down top-scored fo the White Ferns with 53. (FILE PHOTO)

Swing bowler Jess Kerr made rapid inroads into the Windies top-order by removing Natasha McLean and Shabika Gajnabi in consecutive balls in the third over – both trapped leg before.

But the hosts appeared to be cruising to victory with the experienced duo of Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor at the crease.

However, Brooke Halliday enticed a loose drive from Matthews in the 24th over to remove the skipper for 40 from 70 deliveries courtesy of a good catch by Sophie Devine at extra cover.

Former skipper Taylor had been struggling with an injury and retired at the end of the 31st over on 51 from 88 balls and soon after the hosts again lost wickets in successive balls to reduce them to 117-5, before Aaliyah Alleyne’s unbeaten 27 from 34 balls got them to the win.

The two teams will now play five Twenty20 matches.