Lydia Ko finishes in seven-way tie for fifth at NW Arkansas Championship

Lydia Ko, pictured at the Dana Classic, tied for fifth at the NW Arkansas Championship.

Lydia Ko had to settle for a seven-way share of fifth prize at the NW Arkansas Championship, won in a playoff by Thailand teen Atthaya Thitikul.

The New Zealander shot a final round 67 to finish 13-under in the 54-hole tournament in Rogers, Arkansas on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

Ko and her cohorts – American trio Lizette Salas, Megan Khang and Ryann O’Toole, Celine Boutier (France), Muni He (China) and Charley Hull (Spain) – were four shots behind Thitikul and Danielle Kang, before the 19-year-old Thai prevailed in the second round of a playoff.

Ko entered the final round tied for 13th, but rose up the rankings with a bogey-free round highlighted by four birdies.

Fifteen players were within five shots of the lead at the finish, but the day belonged to Thitikul, who was even par through the first nine holes, but shot three birdies on the back nine.

Her last, a 20-footer on the 17th, allowed her to tie the lead with Kang.

Not that Thitikul was aware of that at the time.

“I didn’t see a leaderboard until 18,” she told the LPGA Tour website. “I thought a par would be good enough [for the win].”

But the contest entered the playoff phase, with both players remaining deadlocked after the first hole.

But Thitikul gained the edge at the second with a fine approach shot to within eight feet of the pin, allowing her to sink her putt for a birdie – and the $US345,000 first prize.

Michael Woods/AP Atthaya Thitikul, of Thailand, holds her trophy after winning the LPGA’s NW Arkansas Championship.

“On the second hole [of the] playoff, I had a chance to make a birdie, because it was not that far,” Thitikul said.

“Then, in my mind, I just told myself, ‘Do your best, even it's not going in. Just do the best you can.’”

It was the second LPGA tournament playoffs victory of the season for Thitikul, who is ranked fourth in the world – one place behind Ko.

The rising Thai star came from six shots behind to force a playoff in the JTBC Classic last March to become the youngest winner on the LPGA Tour for six years.

Thitikul left Arkansas with a share of the tournament scoring record – set by So Yeon Ryu in 2017 – after carding a 10-under 61 in the second round on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).