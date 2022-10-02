Silver Ferns-Jamaica fiasco a horrible look for international netball

Silver Ferns goal shoot Grace Nweke reaches for the ball in last week’s farcical series against Jamaica.

OPINION: Netball New Zealand shouldn’t welcome Jamaica back anytime soon after the most farcical series in Kiwi sports history.

What had the potential to be a gripping contest following the Sunshine Girls’ emphatic semifinal win over the Ferns at the Commonwealth Games quickly became a mess.

World Netball is investigating the comical scenes, where passport and visa issues delayed the Jamaican’s departure and led to the first two tests in Hamilton being scrapped.

When Jamaica finally did touch down, just seven of their original 12-player squad made it with the other five unable to travel due to further visa problems.

To field the mandatory 10 players for a recognised test match, Jamaica were forced to add coach Connie Francis, in her 50s, to the team sheet. They also sent out an SOS to Australia for retired 38-year-old Carla Borrego, and Romelda Aiken-George, who gave birth six weeks earlier.

Francis, Borrego, and Aiken-George didn’t take the court in the rearranged two-test series in Auckland with Jamaica using the minimum seven players.

Giving Netball Jamaica a verbal warning and failing to take any sufficient action would be gutless from World Netball.

They must send out a stern message and protect the integrity of international netball, which was badly tarnished – a crying shame given how much nations like Jamaica, South Africa, Malawi, and Uganda have improved in recent years.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Silver Ferns were all smiles after capturing the Taini Jamison Trophy, but the series did nothing for their Constellation Cup preparation.

Possible sanctions for the failure of a team to meet their commitments to playing a test, include fines of up to £5000 (NZ$9600), and a requirement to pay “all reasonable, quantifiable financial losses” incurred by the host team.

With Netball Jamaica’s limited financial resources, losing world netball ranking points as a punishment would be more realistic. That should be a starting point.

The fact Jamaica only announced their squad days before they were originally supposed to fly out, and were set to arrive one day before the first test, is unacceptable.

Jamaica were mightily impressive at the Commonwealth Games, beating Australia and New Zealand, and capturing silver, but that is no such preparation for sport at the highest level. You wonder how good the Sunshine Girls could actually be if they were governed properly and had greater financial resources at their disposal.

Eddie Keogh/Getty Images Jamaica’s Shamera Sterling and Khadijah Williams celebrate their semifinal win over the Silver Ferns at the Commonwealth Games.

Imagine the headlines if a touring international rugby or cricket side flew in 24 hours prior to a match against the All Blacks or Black Caps.

NNZ were diplomatic talking to media about the shambolic series, but behind the scenes are understood to be seething – as they should be.

Naturally they will be upset by the actions of Netball Jamaica and won’t be rushing to organise another home series with the Sunshine Girls anytime soon. Trust is hard-earned and easily lost, as they say.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realise the financial implications will be significant and NNZ will be hit hard from two canned Hamilton tests, and the extra costs of two Auckland matches – one which was hastily added to the schedule.

A Ferns-Jamaica rematch looked like a hot ticket after August’s Commonwealth Games.

Unfortunately, Jamaican stars Jhaniele Fowler and Shamera Sterling were unavailable with university requirements and several other players were ruled out with injuries from the Games. Just three players from the Games, Latanya Wilson, Adean Thomas, and Shimona Nelson, featured against the Ferns last week.

As expected, the Ferns won both games against the weakened Jamaicans easily.

NNZ would have almost been better off cancelling the series and having a hit-out against New Zealand A.

With the four-test Constellation Cup series against Australia, starting on October 12 in Auckland, the Ferns head in massively underdone.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua would have dearly loved a competitive series against a full strength Jamaica, but got a vastly watered down version.

It means the Ferns, missing Gina Crampton (netball break), Jane Watson (new mother) and Karin Burger (foot fracture) will be underdogs again against Australia, gold medallists at the Games.

Thumping Jamaica by 40 and 25 goals is all well and good, but in the heat of battle against the classy Australians, it won’t do them any favours.

World Netball needs to be doing everything in their power to keep strengthening international netball and push up the countries outside New Zealand, Australia, and England – traditionally the game’s strongest three teams.

Serving up a laughable series, which created publicity for all the wrong reasons, was a blight on the sport and something World Netball must condemn.